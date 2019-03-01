Listen Live Sports

Sandstorms blow schedule off course at Oman Open

March 1, 2019 8:06 am
 
MUSCAT, Oman (AP) — Sand proved to be a major hazard at the Oman Open on Friday.

Play was suspended early in the second round of the European Tour event because of sandstorms which blew in off the coast lining Al Mouj Golf.

In one incident, first-round leader Kurt Kitayama played a shot onto a green and saw his ball get blown into a bunker.

Around five hours after the decision was taken to stop play, organizers said play had been suspended for the day and would resume at 7:40 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Kitayama was even par after 13 holes of his second round, keeping the American on 6 under overall. He was joined in a tie for the lead by Joachim B. Hansen, who was 4 under for his second round after 16 holes.

Three players were a stroke back, with only one of them — Maximilian Kiefer (70) — having completed his second round.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

