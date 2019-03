Santa Anita reopens training track while testing continues

By The Associated Press

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Anita has reopened its inner training track while testing continues on its main dirt track to try to find out why 21 horses have died in the last two months.

Horses were restricted to jogging or galloping on the training track Friday. No timed workouts were allowed.

Some trainers are sending their horses to Los Alamitos in Orange County for workouts on the one-mile track there.

Since Dec. 26, 21 horses have been euthanized after suffering catastrophic injuries on Santa Anita’s dirt track while either training or racing.

Santa Anita closed its main track and training track Tuesday and suspended racing indefinitely while the dirt track is inspected.

An initial inspection last week found no irregularities. Racing then resumed on Feb. 28 and two more horses suffered fatal injuries.

