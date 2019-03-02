Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Charlotte 1-7, Kent 0-2
Middle Georgia 16, Loyola (NO) 6
Texas Rio Grande Valley 15, Rhode Island 3
UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine, ppd., rain
