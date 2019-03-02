Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

March 2, 2019 9:52 pm
 
EAST

SUNY Oneonta 9-3, Eastern Mennonite 3-15

SOUTH

Barton 17-5, Chowan 3-10

Charlotte 1-7, Kent 0-2

Louisville 11-1, James Madison 1-0

Middle Georgia 16, Loyola (NO) 6

Mount Aloysius 5-1, Emory & Henry 4-2

The Citadel 7, North Alabama 4

William & Mary 6-2, High Point 2-0

MIDWEST

Evangel (Mo.) 5-4, Mount Mercy 4-7

SOUTHWEST

Texas Rio Grande Valley 15-9, Rhode Island 3-5

FAR WEST

San Jose St. 7, New Mexico 6

UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine, ppd., rain

Washington 11, Cal Poly 7

