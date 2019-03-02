Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

SUNY Oneonta 9-3, Eastern Mennonite 3-15
Barton 17-5, Chowan 3-10
Charlotte 1-7, Kent 0-2
Louisville 11-1, James Madison 1-0
Middle Georgia 16, Loyola (NO) 6
Mount Aloysius 5-1, Emory & Henry 4-2
The Citadel 7, North Alabama 4
William & Mary 6-2, High Point 2-0
Evangel (Mo.) 5-4, Mount Mercy 4-7
Texas Rio Grande Valley 15-9, Rhode Island 3-5
San Jose St. 7, New Mexico 6
UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine, ppd., rain
Washington 11, Cal Poly 7
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.