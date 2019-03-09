Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

March 9, 2019 6:07 pm
 
EAST

Brandeis 4, Bowdoin 2

Cairn 12, Delaware Valley 7

Castleton 13, Bard 4

CCNY 4, Wesley 2

FDU-Florham 14-10, Bluffton 9-3

Farmingdale 6, Lehman 2

Frostburg St. 10, Eastern 9

Gallaudet 16, Baptist Bible 4

Johns Hopkins 3, Elmira 2, 10 innings

MCLA 5, Mount St. Vincent 1

Millersville 4, Goldey-Beacom 1

Muhlenberg 5-3, Marymount (Va.) 4-0

Navy 2, Cornell 1

Old Westbury 5, S. Vermont 2

Shepherd 7, Davis & Elkins 3

Suffolk 6, Wentworth 0

UMBC 10, Delaware St. 5

WPI 22-8, Husson 0

SOUTH

Averett 11, Covenant 10, 11 innings

Barton 7, Mount Olive 6

Bellevue 14, Warner 3

Berry 12, Sewanee 2

Bethel (Tenn.) 5, Loyola (NO) 3

Birmingham Southern 15, Millsaps 6

Brewton-Parker 12, William Carey 5

Concordia (Mich.) at Kentucky Christian, 2, ccd.

Coppin St. 9, Charlotte 3

Eckerd 12, Lynn 7

Georgia 7, Presbyterian 6

Grace (Ind.) 14, Bethel (Ind.) 2

Harvard 5, Radford 4

Hendrix 3, Centre 0

High point 9, Elon 8

Indiana Tech 14, S.C. Beaufort 5

King (Tenn.) 11, Emmanuel (Ga.) 10

Louisiana College 2-9, Iowa Wesleyan 1-1

Louisville 10, Boston College 0, susp., bottom 6th

Marian (Ind.) 6, Edward Waters 1

Methodist 6, Berea 4

Mobile 8, Martin Methodist 2

Mount Vernon Nazarene 5, Spring Arbor 3

N.C. A&T 10, N.C. Central 3

Norfolk St. 5, Savannah St. 2

North Florida 11, W. Michigan 2

Notre Dame 7, Wake Forest 4

Palm Beach Atlantic 16, Chestnut Hill 6

Point (Ga.) 5, Montreat 3

Salem International 14, Lane 1

Siena Heights 2, Mich.-Dearborn 0

Talladega at Piedmont International, ppd.

Transylvania 5, Alma 4

Trinity Christian 7-2, Keiser 4-3

UNC Greensboro 5, Princeton 3

UMC Wilmington 7, Siena 2

Virginia Wesleyan 10, Bridgewater (Va.) 3

Viterbo at Georgetown (Ky.), ccd.

Webber International 4, St. Ambrose 1

W.Va. Wesleyan 7, Mary 3

MIDWEST

Briar Cliff 12, Bemidji St. 5

Canisius 2, Dayton 1

DePauw 9, Manchester 6

Evangel at Grand View, 2, ccd.

Goshen 10-4, St. Francis (Ind.) 8-2

Kalamazoo 7, Earlham 5

Lindenwood-Belleville 9, Hannibal-LaGrange 6

McPherson 13, Ottawa (Kan.) 3

Rio Grande 13, Point Park 5

Wartburg 5-0, Mass.-Dartmouth 4-6

Wright St. 13, Ohio 0

SOUTHWEST

Houston-Victoria 16, Huston-Tillotson 10

Okla. Panhandle St. 9, Texas Wesleyan 6

Oklahoma City 4, Science & Arts 3

Our Lady of the Lake 3, LSU Alexandria 1

FAR WEST

Arizona Christian at Menlo, 2, ppd.

Westmont 5, Oregon Tech 1

