Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Albany (N.Y.) 8, Hartford 6
Catholic 6, Elizabethtown 3
CCSU 5, St. Peter’s 3
Chestnut Hill 5-10, Mansfield 3-3
Clark U. 20, Brandeis 3
E. Nazarene 3-4, Anna Maria 2-2
Fairfield 7, Brown 6
Indiana Southeast 5, WVU Tech 2
King’s (Pa.) 6, DeSales 4
Lebanon Valley 7, Albright 1
LIU Post 3, Assumption 1
Misericordia 5, Wilkes 1
Molloy 17, Concordia (N.Y.) 10
Navy 9, Bucknell 4
Old Westbury 8, St. Lawrence 6
Oneonta 5, Brockport 1
Pace 2, Stonehill 1
St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 14, Pine Manor 0
Shippensburg 5, Pitt.-Johnstown 3
Stevenson 1, Hood 0
Wilmington (Del.) 6, Bridgeport 0
York (Pa.) 13, S. Virginia 8
Albany (Ga.) 16, Lane 5
Asbury 4, Indiana Kokomo 3
Barton 7, Belmont Abbey 3
Brewton-Parker 4, Loyola (NO) 2
Bridgewater (Va.) 6, Ferrum 3
Christopher Newport 26, Frostburg St. 12
Concordia (Mich.) 5-2, Aquinas 1-3
Covenant 19, Berea 7
Emmanuel (Ga.) 7, Erskine 5
Faulkner 8, Martin Methodist 2
Franklin & Marshall 3-12, Lesley 1-6
Freed-Hardeman 6, Hannibal-LaGrange 4
Georgetown (Ky.) 12, Lindsey Wilson 2
King (Tenn.) 6, Mount Olive 3
Keiser 9, Ave Maria 5
Marymount (Va.) 14, Wesley 3
Maryville (Tenn.) 3, Methodist 1
Middle Georgia 4, Blue Mountain 2
Midway 6, Point Park 3
Milligan 12, Montreat 2
Morehouse 9, Kentucky St. 8
North Greenville 10, Limestone 2
Nova Southeastern 6, Florida Tech 1
Reinhardt 5, St. Andrews 2
Roanoke 14, Washington & Lee 6
Southeastern (Fla.) 7-16, St. Ambrose 2-1
Spalding 10, Thomas More 7
Truett-McConnell 5, Point (Ga.) 4
Virginia Wesleyan 7, Shenandoah 2
Warner 10, S.C. Beaufort 8
Washington (Md.) 5-6, Cairn 4-4
Webber International 13, Florida Memorial 3
William Carey 10, Mobile 4
Alderson-Broaddus 5, Walsh 3
Ashland 8, Gannon 3
Cent. Baptist 3, Harris-Stowe St. 0
Concordia (St.P) 7, SW Minnesota 1
Crown 7. St. Norbert 0
Culver-Stockton 4, Mount Mercy 3
Fisher at Northwestern Ohio, 2, ccd.
Illinois College 8, Coe 4
Maryville (Mo.) 13, William Jewell 2
MidAm Nazarene 7, Benedictine (Kan.) 6
Mo.-St. Louis 15, Bellarmine 5
Missouri S&T 11, Truman 1
Mount Union 8, Knox 1
Olivet Nazarene at Calumet, 2, ppd.
Rio Grande 12, Cincinnati Christian 0
Robert Morris-Peoria 3, Oakland City 1
Southwestern (Kan.) 6, Saint Mary (Kan.) 3
Spring Arbor at Huntington, 2, ppd.
Sterling 5, McPherson 3
UIC 3, Oakland 1
W. Virginia St. 6, Notre Dame (Ohio) 3
Crowley’s Ridge 5, Ecclesia 2
Jarvis Christian 6, LSU Alexandria 4
Okla. Panhandle St. 12, SW Assemblies 10
Our Lady of the Lake 5, Wiley 0
Science & Arts 3, Cent. Christian 1
SW Christian 10, Bacone 4
Sul Ross St. 4, McMurry 0
Texas Dallas 3, Texas Tyler 0
Texas Wesleyan 12, Wayland Baptist 2
