Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Albany (N.Y.) 8, Hartford 6

Catholic 6, Elizabethtown 3

CCSU 5, St. Peter’s 3

Chestnut Hill 5-10, Mansfield 3-3

Clark U. 20, Brandeis 3

E. Nazarene 3-4, Anna Maria 2-2

Fairfield 7, Brown 6

Indiana Southeast 5, WVU Tech 2

King’s (Pa.) 6, DeSales 4

Lebanon Valley 7, Albright 1

LIU Post 3, Assumption 1

Misericordia 5, Wilkes 1

Molloy 17, Concordia (N.Y.) 10

Navy 9, Bucknell 4

Old Westbury 8, St. Lawrence 6

Oneonta 5, Brockport 1

Pace 2, Stonehill 1

St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 14, Pine Manor 0

Shippensburg 5, Pitt.-Johnstown 3

Stevenson 1, Hood 0

Wilmington (Del.) 6, Bridgeport 0

York (Pa.) 13, S. Virginia 8

SOUTH

Albany (Ga.) 16, Lane 5

Asbury 4, Indiana Kokomo 3

Barton 7, Belmont Abbey 3

Brewton-Parker 4, Loyola (NO) 2

Bridgewater (Va.) 6, Ferrum 3

Christopher Newport 26, Frostburg St. 12

Concordia (Mich.) 5-2, Aquinas 1-3

Covenant 19, Berea 7

Emmanuel (Ga.) 7, Erskine 5

Faulkner 8, Martin Methodist 2

Franklin & Marshall 3-12, Lesley 1-6

Freed-Hardeman 6, Hannibal-LaGrange 4

Georgetown (Ky.) 12, Lindsey Wilson 2

King (Tenn.) 6, Mount Olive 3

Keiser 9, Ave Maria 5

Marymount (Va.) 14, Wesley 3

Maryville (Tenn.) 3, Methodist 1

Middle Georgia 4, Blue Mountain 2

Midway 6, Point Park 3

Milligan 12, Montreat 2

Morehouse 9, Kentucky St. 8

North Greenville 10, Limestone 2

Nova Southeastern 6, Florida Tech 1

Reinhardt 5, St. Andrews 2

Roanoke 14, Washington & Lee 6

Southeastern (Fla.) 7-16, St. Ambrose 2-1

Spalding 10, Thomas More 7

Truett-McConnell 5, Point (Ga.) 4

Virginia Wesleyan 7, Shenandoah 2

Warner 10, S.C. Beaufort 8

Washington (Md.) 5-6, Cairn 4-4

Webber International 13, Florida Memorial 3

William Carey 10, Mobile 4

MIDWEST

Alderson-Broaddus 5, Walsh 3

Ashland 8, Gannon 3

Cent. Baptist 3, Harris-Stowe St. 0

Concordia (St.P) 7, SW Minnesota 1

Crown 7. St. Norbert 0

Culver-Stockton 4, Mount Mercy 3

Fisher at Northwestern Ohio, 2, ccd.

Illinois College 8, Coe 4

Maryville (Mo.) 13, William Jewell 2

MidAm Nazarene 7, Benedictine (Kan.) 6

Mo.-St. Louis 15, Bellarmine 5

Missouri S&T 11, Truman 1

Mount Union 8, Knox 1

Olivet Nazarene at Calumet, 2, ppd.

Rio Grande 12, Cincinnati Christian 0

Robert Morris-Peoria 3, Oakland City 1

Southwestern (Kan.) 6, Saint Mary (Kan.) 3

Spring Arbor at Huntington, 2, ppd.

Sterling 5, McPherson 3

UIC 3, Oakland 1

W. Virginia St. 6, Notre Dame (Ohio) 3

SOUTHWEST

Crowley’s Ridge 5, Ecclesia 2

Jarvis Christian 6, LSU Alexandria 4

Okla. Panhandle St. 12, SW Assemblies 10

Our Lady of the Lake 5, Wiley 0

Science & Arts 3, Cent. Christian 1

SW Christian 10, Bacone 4

Sul Ross St. 4, McMurry 0

Texas Dallas 3, Texas Tyler 0

Texas Wesleyan 12, Wayland Baptist 2

