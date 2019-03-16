Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

March 16, 2019 11:19 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
EAST

Albany (N.Y.) 8, Hartford 6

Catholic 6, Elizabethtown 3

CCSU 5, St. Peter’s 3

Chestnut Hill 5-10, Mansfield 3-3

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Clark U. 20, Brandeis 3

E. Nazarene 3-4, Anna Maria 2-2

Fairfield 7, Brown 6

Indiana Southeast 5, WVU Tech 2

King’s (Pa.) 6, DeSales 4

Lebanon Valley 7, Albright 1

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

LIU Post 3, Assumption 1

Misericordia 5, Wilkes 1

Molloy 17, Concordia (N.Y.) 10

Navy 9, Bucknell 4

Old Westbury 8, St. Lawrence 6

Oneonta 5, Brockport 1

Pace 2, Stonehill 1

St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 14, Pine Manor 0

Shippensburg 5, Pitt.-Johnstown 3

Stevenson 1, Hood 0

Wilmington (Del.) 6, Bridgeport 0

York (Pa.) 13, S. Virginia 8

SOUTH

Albany (Ga.) 16, Lane 5

Asbury 4, Indiana Kokomo 3

Barton 7, Belmont Abbey 3

Brewton-Parker 4, Loyola (NO) 2

Bridgewater (Va.) 6, Ferrum 3

Christopher Newport 26, Frostburg St. 12

Concordia (Mich.) 5-2, Aquinas 1-3

Covenant 19, Berea 7

Emmanuel (Ga.) 7, Erskine 5

Faulkner 8, Martin Methodist 2

Franklin & Marshall 3-12, Lesley 1-6

Freed-Hardeman 6, Hannibal-LaGrange 4

Georgetown (Ky.) 12, Lindsey Wilson 2

King (Tenn.) 6, Mount Olive 3

Keiser 9, Ave Maria 5

Marymount (Va.) 14, Wesley 3

Maryville (Tenn.) 3, Methodist 1

Middle Georgia 4, Blue Mountain 2

Midway 6, Point Park 3

Milligan 12, Montreat 2

Morehouse 9, Kentucky St. 8

North Greenville 10, Limestone 2

Nova Southeastern 6, Florida Tech 1

Reinhardt 5, St. Andrews 2

Roanoke 14, Washington & Lee 6

Southeastern (Fla.) 7-16, St. Ambrose 2-1

Spalding 10, Thomas More 7

Truett-McConnell 5, Point (Ga.) 4

Virginia Wesleyan 7, Shenandoah 2

Warner 10, S.C. Beaufort 8

Washington (Md.) 5-6, Cairn 4-4

Webber International 13, Florida Memorial 3

William Carey 10, Mobile 4

MIDWEST

Alderson-Broaddus 5, Walsh 3

Ashland 8, Gannon 3

Cent. Baptist 3, Harris-Stowe St. 0

Concordia (St.P) 7, SW Minnesota 1

Crown 7. St. Norbert 0

Culver-Stockton 4, Mount Mercy 3

Fisher at Northwestern Ohio, 2, ccd.

Illinois College 8, Coe 4

Maryville (Mo.) 13, William Jewell 2

MidAm Nazarene 7, Benedictine (Kan.) 6

Mo.-St. Louis 15, Bellarmine 5

Missouri S&T 11, Truman 1

Mount Union 8, Knox 1

Olivet Nazarene at Calumet, 2, ppd.

Rio Grande 12, Cincinnati Christian 0

Robert Morris-Peoria 3, Oakland City 1

Southwestern (Kan.) 6, Saint Mary (Kan.) 3

Spring Arbor at Huntington, 2, ppd.

Sterling 5, McPherson 3

UIC 3, Oakland 1

W. Virginia St. 6, Notre Dame (Ohio) 3

SOUTHWEST

Crowley’s Ridge 5, Ecclesia 2

Jarvis Christian 6, LSU Alexandria 4

Okla. Panhandle St. 12, SW Assemblies 10

Our Lady of the Lake 5, Wiley 0

Science & Arts 3, Cent. Christian 1

SW Christian 10, Bacone 4

Sul Ross St. 4, McMurry 0

Texas Dallas 3, Texas Tyler 0

Texas Wesleyan 12, Wayland Baptist 2

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 Precision Strike Annual Review...
3|27 AFCEA Bethesda March Breakfast
3|27 AFCEA DC AI and Machine Learning Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy arrives in Marshall Islands to celebrate pacific partnership

Today in History

1794: Naval Act establishes US Navy

Get our daily newsletter.