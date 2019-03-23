Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

March 23, 2019 7:53 pm
 
SOUTH

Barton 10-7, King 7-1

Georgia Tech 4, Louisville 0

High Point 3, SC Upstate 1

Martin Methodist 8, Loyola (NO) 7

Mount Olive 9-3, Chowan 6-11

North Georgia 10, Augusta 5

Savannah St. 4, N.C. Central 1

The Citadel 1, VMI 0

Washington & Jefferson 17, Thiel 5

MIDWEST

Adrian 8-10, Alma 5-2

Culver-Stockton 1-8, Peru St. 0-11

Mount Mercy 6-7, Graceland 2-2

William Penn 4-9, Clarke 3-2, 1st game 10 innings

