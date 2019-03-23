Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Barton 10-7, King 7-1
Campbell 21, UNC-Asheville 1
Georgia Tech 4, Louisville 0
High Point 3, SC Upstate 1
Martin Methodist 8, Loyola (NO) 7
Mount Olive 9-3, Chowan 6-11
North Georgia 10, Augusta 5
Savannah St. 4, N.C. Central 1
The Citadel 1, VMI 0
Va. Wesleyan 7-7, Emory & Henry 2-0
Washington & Jefferson 17, Thiel 5
Adrian 8-10, Alma 5-2
Culver-Stockton 1-8, Peru St. 0-11
Hampden-Sydney 12-6, E. Mennonite 6-1
Missouri Baptist 17-7, Columbia (Mo.) 4-13
Mount Mercy 6-7, Graceland 2-2
William Penn 4-9, Clarke 3-2, 1st game, 10 innings
Sacramento St. 7, Texas Rio Grande Valley 1
