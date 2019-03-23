Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

March 23, 2019 11:47 pm
 
EAST

Albany 5, Manhattan 2

Canisius 14, Siena 12

Hartford 14-2, Georgetown 1-1

Marist 11, Richmond 1

Niagara 5-1, Rider 13-0

SOUTH

Barton 10-7, King 7-1

Campbell 21, UNC-Asheville 1

Georgia Tech 4, Louisville 0

High Point 3, SC Upstate 1

Jacksonville 6, Lipscomb 5

Martin Methodist 8, Loyola (NO) 7

Mount Olive 9-3, Chowan 6-11

North Georgia 10, Augusta 5

Savannah St. 4, N.C. Central 1

The Citadel 1, VMI 0

Va. Wesleyan 7-7, Emory & Henry 2-0

Washington & Jefferson 17, Thiel 5

MIDWEST

Adrian 8-10, Alma 5-2

Culver-Stockton 1-8, Peru St. 0-11

Hampden-Sydney 12-6, E. Mennonite 6-1

Missouri Baptist 17-7, Columbia (Mo.) 4-13

Mount Mercy 6-7, Graceland 2-2

William Penn 4-9, Clarke 3-2, 1st game, 10 innings

SOUTHWEST

San Diego St. 19, New Mexico 3

FAR WEST

Sacramento St. 7, Texas Rio Grande Valley 1

Washington 4, Southern Cal 3, 10 innings

