Saturday’s College Basketball

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
No scores reported from the SOUTH.
MIDWEST
No scores reported from the MIDWEST.
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
TOURNAMENT
America East Conference
Championship
Vermont 66, UMBC 49
American Athletic Conference
Semifinals
Cincinnati 66, Wichita St. 63
Houston 61, Memphis 58
Atlantic 10 Conference
Semifinals
Saint Louis 67, Davidson 44
St. Bonaventure 68, Rhode Island 51
Atlantic Coast Conference
Championship
Duke 73, Florida St. 60
Big 12 Conference
Championship
Iowa St. 78, Kansas 66
Big East Conference
Championship
Villanova 74, Seton Hall 72
Big Sky Conference
Championship
Montana 68, E. Washington 62
Big Ten Conference
Semifinals
Michigan 76, Minnesota 49
Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55
Big West Conference
Championship
UC Irvine 92, Cal St.-Fullerton 64
Conference USA
Championship
Old Dominion 62, W. Kentucky 56
Ivy League
First Round
Harvard 66, Penn 58
Yale 83, Princeton 77
Mid-American Conference
Championship
Buffalo 87, Bowling Green 73
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Championship
NC Central 50, Norfolk St. 47
Mountain West Conference
Championship
Utah St. 64, San Diego St. 57
NCAA Division II
First Round
Augusta 77, Francis Marion 70, OT
Bellarmine 81, Walsh 61
Catawba 80, UNC Pembroke 61
Dominican (NY) 64, Merrimack 50
Findlay 71, Drury 66
Florida Southern 78, Delta St. 72
Indiana (Pa.) 74, West Chester 65
Lewis 65, Grand Valley St. 63
Lynn 81, Ala.-Huntsville 68
Mercyhurst 63, Fairmont St. 60, OT
Missouri Southern 101, Washburn 100
NW Missouri St. 91, Minn. St.-Mankato 62
New Haven 72, Daemen 67
Nova Southeastern 80, Miles 66
S. Indiana 66, Ashland 60
S. Nazarene 81, St. Cloud St. 61
SC-Aiken 84, Lenoir-Rhyne 71
SE Oklahoma 115, Northern St. (SD) 103, OT
St. Anselm 81, Molloy 71
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, LeMoyne 59
Virginia St. 89, Notre Dame (Ohio) 81
West Alabama 95, Valdosta St. 87
West Liberty 106, East Stroudsburg 99, OT
Second Round
Point Loma 73, UC San Diego 50
St. Edward’s 93, Lubbock Christian 80
St. Martin’s 67, Seattle Pacific 63
W. Texas A&M 77, Texas A&M Commerce 61
NCAA Division III
Championship
Wis.-Oshkosh 96, Swarthmore 82
Pacific-12 Conference
Championship
Oregon 68, Washington 48
Southeastern Conference
Semifinals
Auburn 65, Florida 62
Tennessee 82, Kentucky 78
Southland Conference
Championship
Abilene Christian 77, New Orleans 60
Southwestern Athletic Conference
Championship
Prairie View 92, Texas Southern 86
Sun Belt Conference
Semifinals
Georgia St. 59, Texas St. 46
Texas-Arlington 67, Georgia Southern 58
Western Athletic Conference
Championship
New Mexico St. 89, Grand Canyon 57
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.