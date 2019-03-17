Saturday’s College Basketball

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

America East Conference

Championship

Vermont 66, UMBC 49

American Athletic Conference

Semifinals

Cincinnati 66, Wichita St. 63

Houston 61, Memphis 58

Atlantic 10 Conference

Semifinals

Saint Louis 67, Davidson 44

St. Bonaventure 68, Rhode Island 51

Atlantic Coast Conference

Championship

Duke 73, Florida St. 60

Big 12 Conference

Championship

Iowa St. 78, Kansas 66

Big East Conference

Championship

Villanova 74, Seton Hall 72

Big Sky Conference

Championship

Montana 68, E. Washington 62

Big Ten Conference

Semifinals

Michigan 76, Minnesota 49

Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55

Big West Conference

Championship

UC Irvine 92, Cal St.-Fullerton 64

Conference USA

Championship

Old Dominion 62, W. Kentucky 56

Ivy League

First Round

Harvard 66, Penn 58

Yale 83, Princeton 77

Mid-American Conference

Championship

Buffalo 87, Bowling Green 73

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Championship

NC Central 50, Norfolk St. 47

Mountain West Conference

Championship

Utah St. 64, San Diego St. 57

NCAA Division II

First Round

Augusta 77, Francis Marion 70, OT

Bellarmine 81, Walsh 61

Catawba 80, UNC Pembroke 61

Dominican (NY) 64, Merrimack 50

Findlay 71, Drury 66

Florida Southern 78, Delta St. 72

Indiana (Pa.) 74, West Chester 65

Lewis 65, Grand Valley St. 63

Lynn 81, Ala.-Huntsville 68

Mercyhurst 63, Fairmont St. 60, OT

Missouri Southern 101, Washburn 100

NW Missouri St. 91, Minn. St.-Mankato 62

New Haven 72, Daemen 67

Nova Southeastern 80, Miles 66

S. Indiana 66, Ashland 60

S. Nazarene 81, St. Cloud St. 61

SC-Aiken 84, Lenoir-Rhyne 71

SE Oklahoma 115, Northern St. (SD) 103, OT

St. Anselm 81, Molloy 71

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, LeMoyne 59

Virginia St. 89, Notre Dame (Ohio) 81

West Alabama 95, Valdosta St. 87

West Liberty 106, East Stroudsburg 99, OT

Second Round

Point Loma 73, UC San Diego 50

St. Edward’s 93, Lubbock Christian 80

St. Martin’s 67, Seattle Pacific 63

W. Texas A&M 77, Texas A&M Commerce 61

NCAA Division III

Championship

Wis.-Oshkosh 96, Swarthmore 82

Pacific-12 Conference

Championship

Oregon 68, Washington 48

Southeastern Conference

Semifinals

Auburn 65, Florida 62

Tennessee 82, Kentucky 78

Southland Conference

Championship

Abilene Christian 77, New Orleans 60

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Championship

Prairie View 92, Texas Southern 86

Sun Belt Conference

Semifinals

Georgia St. 59, Texas St. 46

Texas-Arlington 67, Georgia Southern 58

Western Athletic Conference

Championship

New Mexico St. 89, Grand Canyon 57

