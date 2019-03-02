Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

American International 4, Sacred Heart 1

Canisius 2, RIT 1

Bentley 3, Army 3, OT

Robert Morris 4, Mercyhurst 3

Princeton 5, Brown 1

Dartmouth 5, RPI 2

St. Lawrence 5, Colgate 2

Union 4, Harvard 3

Quinnipiac 4, Yale 1

Cornell 2, Clarkson 2, OT

Boston U. 5, Merrimack 1

Northeastern 4, Boston College 2

New Hampshire 2, UMass Lowell 2, OT

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 3, Ohio St. 2

Penn St. 3, Notre Dame 2

St. Cloud St. 8, W. Michigan 2

Ferris St. 3, Lake Superior St. 2

Bowling Green 7, Ala.-Huntsville 1

FAR WEST

Air Force 4, Holy Cross 2

