Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

March 9, 2019 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MIDWEST

St. Cloud St. 4, Minn.-Duluth 3

W. Michigan 6, Miami 1

TOURNAMENTS
Atlantic Hockey Association
First Round

Canisius 4, Niagara 3, OT

Army 5, Mercyhurst 1

Advertisement

Robert Morris 3, Holy Cross 2

Big Ten Conference
First Round

Minnesota 4, Michigan 1

Penn St. 6, Wisconsin 2

Notre Dame 2, Michigan State 0

ECAC

First Round

Yale 4, RPI 0

Union 4, Colgate 0

Brown 4, Princeton 2

Western Collegiate Hockey Association
First Round

Lake Superior St. 3, Bemidji State 1

Northern Michigan 4, Alaska 3

Bowling Green 6, Michigan Tech 2,

Minnesota State 4, Alabama Huntsville 1

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.