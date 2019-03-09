Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Maine 6, Boston U. 0

MIDWEST

St. Cloud St. 4, Minn.-Duluth 3

W. Michigan 6, Miami 1

TOURNAMENTS Atlantic Hockey Association First Round

Canisius 4, Niagara 3, OT

Army 5, Mercyhurst 1

Robert Morris 3, Holy Cross 2

Big Ten Conference First Round

Minnesota 4, Michigan 1

Penn St. 6, Wisconsin 2

Notre Dame 2, Michigan State 0

ECAC First Round

St. Lawrence 3, Dartmouth 2, OT

Yale 4, RPI 0

Union 4, Colgate 0

Brown 4, Princeton 2

Western Collegiate Hockey Association First Round

Lake Superior St. 3, Bemidji State 1

Northern Michigan 4, Alaska 3

Bowling Green 6, Michigan Tech 2,

Minnesota State 4, Alabama Huntsville 1

