Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Maine 6, Boston U. 0
St. Cloud St. 4, Minn.-Duluth 3
W. Michigan 6, Miami 1
North Dakota 5, Omaha 4, OT
Colorado College 1, Denver 0
|TOURNAMENTS
|Atlantic Hockey Association
|First Round
Canisius 4, Niagara 3, OT
Army 5, Mercyhurst 1
Robert Morris 3, Holy Cross 2
|Big Ten Conference
|First Round
Minnesota 4, Michigan 1
Penn St. 6, Wisconsin 2
Notre Dame 2, Michigan State 0
St. Lawrence 3, Dartmouth 2, OT
Yale 4, RPI 0
Union 4, Colgate 0
Brown 4, Princeton 2
|Western Collegiate Hockey Association
|First Round
Lake Superior St. 3, Bemidji State 1
Northern Michigan 4, Alaska 3
Bowling Green 6, Michigan Tech 2,
Minnesota State 4, Alabama Huntsville 1
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.