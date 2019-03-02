Saturday’s Major League Linescore

Minnesota 100 202 010—6 9 2 Washington 011 220 04x—10 13 3

Stewart, Ames (3), Reed (5), Comer (5), Thorpe (7), Adams (8), and Garver, Rortvedt; Corbin, Miller (4), Bourque (5), Nuno (7), Solis (8), Alvarez (9), and Suzuki, Read. W_Solis 1-0. L_Thorpe 1-1. HRs_Astudillo; Snyder, Suzuki.

___

Atlanta 100 000 030—4 10 0 Detroit 202 021 00x—7 11 0

Fried, Walker (2), Sobotka (3), Jackson (3), Webb (5), Muller (6), Davidson (6), Ynoa (8), and Jackson, Lopez; Zimmermann, Greene (4), Hardy (5), Farmer (6), Hall (7), Reininger (8), Fernandez (9), and Hicks, Policelli. W_Zimmermann 1-0. L_Fried 0-1. Sv_Fernandez. HRs_Schwartz; Cabrera, Dixon.

___

Advertisement

New York Yankees 111 001 003—7 14 1 Pittsburgh 001 500 20x—8 14 2

Cessa, Farquhar (4), Tarpley (4), Harvey (5), Hale (6), Diehl (7), Lail (8), and Romine, Lavarnway; Lyles, Vazquez (4), Kela (5), Liriano (6), Rodriguez (7), Neverauskas (8), DuRapau (9), and Baron, Pabst. W_Vazquez 1-0. L_Farquhar 0-1. Sv_Tarpley.

___

Philadelphia 031 001 132—11 9 1 Tampa Bay (ss) 100 200 000—3 6 0

Eflin, Neris (4), Dominguez (5), Alvarez (6), Romero (7), and Knapp, Butera; Glasnow, Moore (2), Cloyd (4), Castillo (6), Krook (7), Salinas (8), Moats (8), Franco (9), and Perez, Bemboom. W_Eflin 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-2. Sv_Moats. HRs_Butera.

___

Miami 000 002 010—3 4 2 St. Louis 110 000 02x—4 9 3

Urena, Brice (3), Romo (5), Guerrero (6), Brigham (7), Gallen (8), and Holaday, Othman; Wacha, Shreve (4), Leone (5), Layne (6), Hauschild (7), Woodford (8), and Pena, Martinez. W_Woodford 1-0. L_Gallen 0-1.

___

Tampa Bay (ss) 001 020 300—6 9 1 Toronto 210 001 100—5 6 0

Font, Pruitt (2), Pagan (4), Taylor (6), Milner (7), Gardeck (8), Pinto (9), and Ciuffo; Stroman, Luciano (3), Pannone (4), Diaz (6), Copping (8), Jackson (9), and Jansen, Pentecost. W_Taylor 1-0. L_Diaz 0-1. Sv_Jackson. HRs_Lowe; Bichette, Smoak, Drury, Pentecost.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.