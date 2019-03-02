Listen Live Sports

...

Saturday’s Major League Linescore

March 2, 2019
 
Baltimore 020 022 201—9 16 0
Boston 000 100 000—1 6 1

Wright Jr., Ramirez (4), Fry (7), Phillips (8), and Perez, Brockmeyer; Brewer, Lau (2), Lakins (3), Jimenez (4), Crawford (6), Gorst (7), Ellington (8), Schlereth (9), McGrath (9), and Vazquez, Hernandez. W_Wright Jr. 1-0. L_Brewer 0-2. Sv_Ellington. HRs_Bogaerts.

___

Minnesota 100 202 010—6 9 2
Washington 011 220 04x—10 13 3

Stewart, Ames (3), Reed (5), Comer (5), Thorpe (7), Adams (8), and Garver, Rortvedt; Corbin, Miller (4), Bourque (5), Nuno (7), Solis (8), Alvarez (9), and Suzuki, Read. W_Solis 1-0. L_Thorpe 1-1. HRs_Astudillo; Snyder, Suzuki.

___

Atlanta 100 000 030—4 10 0
Detroit 202 021 00x—7 11 0

Fried, Walker (2), Sobotka (3), Jackson (3), Webb (5), Muller (6), Davidson (6), Ynoa (8), and Jackson, Lopez; Zimmermann, Greene (4), Hardy (5), Farmer (6), Hall (7), Reininger (8), Fernandez (9), and Hicks, Policelli. W_Zimmermann 1-0. L_Fried 0-1. Sv_Fernandez. HRs_Schwartz; Cabrera, Dixon.

___

New York Yankees 111 001 003—7 14 1
Pittsburgh 001 500 20x—8 14 2

Cessa, Farquhar (4), Tarpley (4), Harvey (5), Hale (6), Diehl (7), Lail (8), and Romine, Lavarnway; Lyles, Vazquez (4), Kela (5), Liriano (6), Rodriguez (7), Neverauskas (8), DuRapau (9), and Baron, Pabst. W_Vazquez 1-0. L_Farquhar 0-1. Sv_Tarpley.

___

Philadelphia 031 001 132—11 9 1
Tampa Bay (ss) 100 200 000—3 6 0

Eflin, Neris (4), Dominguez (5), Alvarez (6), Romero (7), and Knapp, Butera; Glasnow, Moore (2), Cloyd (4), Castillo (6), Krook (7), Salinas (8), Moats (8), Franco (9), and Perez, Bemboom. W_Eflin 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-2. Sv_Moats. HRs_Butera.

___

Miami 000 002 010—3 4 2
St. Louis 110 000 02x—4 9 3

Urena, Brice (3), Romo (5), Guerrero (6), Brigham (7), Gallen (8), and Holaday, Othman; Wacha, Shreve (4), Leone (5), Layne (6), Hauschild (7), Woodford (8), and Pena, Martinez. W_Woodford 1-0. L_Gallen 0-1.

___

Tampa Bay (ss) 001 020 300—6 9 1
Toronto 210 001 100—5 6 0

Font, Pruitt (2), Pagan (4), Taylor (6), Milner (7), Gardeck (8), Pinto (9), and Ciuffo; Stroman, Luciano (3), Pannone (4), Diaz (6), Copping (8), Jackson (9), and Jansen, Pentecost. W_Taylor 1-0. L_Diaz 0-1. Sv_Jackson. HRs_Lowe; Bichette, Smoak, Drury, Pentecost.

___

Houston 100 220 300—8 9 1
New York Mets 100 050 001—7 6 2

Verlander, Guduan (4), Whitley (5), Bielak (8), and Chirinos, Stubbs; Syndergaard, Flexen (3), Wilson (4), Familia (5), Diaz (6), Gagnon (7), Santiago (8), and Ramos, Sanchez. W_Whitley 1-0. L_Gagnon 0-2. Sv_Bielak. HRs_Reed, Fisher; Conforto, Ramos.

___

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 4 0
Oakland 000 100 00x—1 3 0

Bauer, Ramirez (5), Olson (6), Wilson (7), Wittgren (8), and Plawecki, Federowicz; Blackburn, Rodney (4), Soria (5), Treinen (6), Montas (7), and Herrmann, Phegley. W_Rodney 1-1. L_Bauer 0-1. Sv_Montas.

___

