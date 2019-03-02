Saturday’s Major League Linescore

|Baltimore
|020
|022
|201—9
|16
|0
|Boston
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|1
Wright Jr., Ramirez (4), Fry (7), Phillips (8), and Perez, Brockmeyer; Brewer, Lau (2), Lakins (3), Jimenez (4), Crawford (6), Gorst (7), Ellington (8), Schlereth (9), McGrath (9), and Vazquez, Hernandez. W_Wright Jr. 1-0. L_Brewer 0-2. Sv_Ellington. HRs_Bogaerts.
___
|Minnesota
|100
|202
|010—6
|9
|2
|Washington
|011
|220
|04x—10
|13
|3
Stewart, Ames (3), Reed (5), Comer (5), Thorpe (7), Adams (8), and Garver, Rortvedt; Corbin, Miller (4), Bourque (5), Nuno (7), Solis (8), Alvarez (9), and Suzuki, Read. W_Solis 1-0. L_Thorpe 1-1. HRs_Astudillo; Snyder, Suzuki.
___
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|030—4
|10
|0
|Detroit
|202
|021
|00x—7
|11
|0
Fried, Walker (2), Sobotka (3), Jackson (3), Webb (5), Muller (6), Davidson (6), Ynoa (8), and Jackson, Lopez; Zimmermann, Greene (4), Hardy (5), Farmer (6), Hall (7), Reininger (8), Fernandez (9), and Hicks, Policelli. W_Zimmermann 1-0. L_Fried 0-1. Sv_Fernandez. HRs_Schwartz; Cabrera, Dixon.
___
|New York Yankees
|111
|001
|003—7
|14
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|500
|20x—8
|14
|2
Cessa, Farquhar (4), Tarpley (4), Harvey (5), Hale (6), Diehl (7), Lail (8), and Romine, Lavarnway; Lyles, Vazquez (4), Kela (5), Liriano (6), Rodriguez (7), Neverauskas (8), DuRapau (9), and Baron, Pabst. W_Vazquez 1-0. L_Farquhar 0-1. Sv_Tarpley.
___
|Philadelphia
|031
|001
|132—11
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay (ss)
|100
|200
|000—3
|6
|0
Eflin, Neris (4), Dominguez (5), Alvarez (6), Romero (7), and Knapp, Butera; Glasnow, Moore (2), Cloyd (4), Castillo (6), Krook (7), Salinas (8), Moats (8), Franco (9), and Perez, Bemboom. W_Eflin 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-2. Sv_Moats. HRs_Butera.
___
|Miami
|000
|002
|010—3
|4
|2
|St. Louis
|110
|000
|02x—4
|9
|3
Urena, Brice (3), Romo (5), Guerrero (6), Brigham (7), Gallen (8), and Holaday, Othman; Wacha, Shreve (4), Leone (5), Layne (6), Hauschild (7), Woodford (8), and Pena, Martinez. W_Woodford 1-0. L_Gallen 0-1.
___
|Tampa Bay (ss)
|001
|020
|300—6
|9
|1
|Toronto
|210
|001
|100—5
|6
|0
Font, Pruitt (2), Pagan (4), Taylor (6), Milner (7), Gardeck (8), Pinto (9), and Ciuffo; Stroman, Luciano (3), Pannone (4), Diaz (6), Copping (8), Jackson (9), and Jansen, Pentecost. W_Taylor 1-0. L_Diaz 0-1. Sv_Jackson. HRs_Lowe; Bichette, Smoak, Drury, Pentecost.
___
|Houston
|100
|220
|300—8
|9
|1
|New York Mets
|100
|050
|001—7
|6
|2
Verlander, Guduan (4), Whitley (5), Bielak (8), and Chirinos, Stubbs; Syndergaard, Flexen (3), Wilson (4), Familia (5), Diaz (6), Gagnon (7), Santiago (8), and Ramos, Sanchez. W_Whitley 1-0. L_Gagnon 0-2. Sv_Bielak. HRs_Reed, Fisher; Conforto, Ramos.
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|00x—1
|3
|0
Bauer, Ramirez (5), Olson (6), Wilson (7), Wittgren (8), and Plawecki, Federowicz; Blackburn, Rodney (4), Soria (5), Treinen (6), Montas (7), and Herrmann, Phegley. W_Rodney 1-1. L_Bauer 0-1. Sv_Montas.
___
