Saturday’s Major League Linescore

|New York Mets
|001
|033
|030—10
|15
|0
|Boston
|000
|020
|000—2
|7
|0
Wheeler, Dowdy (5), Bashlor (6), Rhame (8), Peterson (9), and Nido, Sanchez; Rodriguez, Barnes (5), Thornburg (6), Taylor (7), Tapia (9), and Swihart, Centeno. W_Wheeler 1-1. L_Rodriguez 1-1. Sv_Peterson. HRs_Alonso.
___
|Minnesota
|030
|040
|030—10
|15
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|1
Perez, Hildenberger (5), Romero (6), De Jong (8), and Garver, Telis; Holmes, Vazquez (4), Kela (5), Rodriguez (6), Lyons (7), Waddell (9), and Kelley, Pabst. W_Perez 1-0. L_Holmes 0-1. HRs_Garver, Reed, Wade, Rosales, Cronin.
___
