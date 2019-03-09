Saturday’s Major League Linescore

New York Mets 001 033 030—10 15 0 Boston 000 020 000—2 7 0

Wheeler, Dowdy (5), Bashlor (6), Rhame (8), Peterson (9), and Nido, Sanchez; Rodriguez, Barnes (5), Thornburg (6), Taylor (7), Tapia (9), and Swihart, Centeno. W_Wheeler 1-1. L_Rodriguez 1-1. Sv_Peterson. HRs_Alonso.

Minnesota 030 040 030—10 15 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 010—1 4 1

Perez, Hildenberger (5), Romero (6), De Jong (8), and Garver, Telis; Holmes, Vazquez (4), Kela (5), Rodriguez (6), Lyons (7), Waddell (9), and Kelley, Pabst. W_Perez 1-0. L_Holmes 0-1. HRs_Garver, Reed, Wade, Rosales, Cronin.

