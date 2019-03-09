Saturday’s Major League Linescore

|New York Mets
Wheeler, Dowdy (5), Bashlor (6), Rhame (8), Peterson (9), and Nido, Sanchez; Rodriguez, Barnes (5), Thornburg (6), Taylor (7), Tapia (9), and Swihart, Centeno. W_Wheeler 1-1. L_Rodriguez 1-1. Sv_Peterson. HRs_Alonso.
___
|Minnesota
|030
|040
|030—10
|15
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|1
Perez, Hildenberger (5), Romero (6), De Jong (8), and Garver, Telis; Holmes, Vazquez (4), Kela (5), Rodriguez (6), Lyons (7), Waddell (9), and Kelley, Pabst. W_Perez 1-0. L_Holmes 0-1. HRs_Garver, Reed, Wade, Rosales, Cronin.
___
|Atlanta
|011
|000
|310—6
|11
|0
|Detroit
|012
|000
|010—4
|7
|1
Newcomb, Creasy (3), Vizcaino (4), Jackson (5), Venters (6), Winkler (7), Carle (8), Clouse (9), and McCann, Jackson; Fulmer, Greene (4), Hardy (5), Alcantara (6), Stumpf (7), Farmer (8), Reininger (9), and Greiner, Sanchez. W_Venters 1-0. L_Stumpf 0-1. Sv_Clouse. HRs_Pache, Ramos, Kazmar Jr..
___
|Houston
|000
|007
|002—9
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|030
|000
|000—3
|5
|2
McHugh, McCurry (3), Bielak (4), Guduan (7), Sneed (8), and Stassi; Wainwright, Reyes (5), Jones (6), Cabrera (6), Shreve (7), Leone (8), Webb (9), and Molina, Knizner, Rodriguez. W_Bielak. L_Jones 0-1. Sv_Sneed. HRs_Mayfield, Tanielu; Edman.
___
|Toronto
|025
|000
|001—8
|13
|0
|Philadelphia
|201
|002
|020—7
|10
|1
Shoemaker, Jackson (4), Paulino (5), Luciano (6), Tepera (7), Copping (8), Snead (8), McClelland (9), and Maile, Pentecost; Arrieta, Davis (2), Dominguez (3), Singer (5), Neris (6), Alvarez (7), Ramos (9), and Realmuto, Brantly. W_Snead 1-0. L_Ramos 0-1. Sv_McClelland. HRs_Alford; Hoskins, Cozens, Walding, Adams.
___
