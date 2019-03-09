Saturday’s Major League Linescore

New York Mets 001 033 030—10 15 0 Boston 000 020 000—2 7 0

Wheeler, Dowdy (5), Bashlor (6), Rhame (8), Peterson (9), and Nido, Sanchez; Rodriguez, Barnes (5), Thornburg (6), Taylor (7), Tapia (9), and Swihart, Centeno. W_Wheeler 1-1. L_Rodriguez 1-1. Sv_Peterson. HRs_Alonso.

___

Minnesota 030 040 030—10 15 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 010—1 4 1

Perez, Hildenberger (5), Romero (6), De Jong (8), and Garver, Telis; Holmes, Vazquez (4), Kela (5), Rodriguez (6), Lyons (7), Waddell (9), and Kelley, Pabst. W_Perez 1-0. L_Holmes 0-1. HRs_Garver, Reed, Wade, Rosales, Cronin.

___

Advertisement

Baltimore (ss) 080 420 021—17 15 6 Tampa Bay 330 030 510—15 13 3

Bundy, Ysla (2), Phillips (4), Scott (5), Bencomo (5), Carroll (6), Tate (7), Erwin (7), Schultz (9), and Susac, Cervenka; Kittredge, Pinto (2), Roe (4), Santos (4), Sulser (6), Krook (7), Moats (8), Franco (9), and Zunino, Ciuffo. W_Erwin 1-0. L_Moats. Sv_Moats. HRs_Hays, Ruiz, Mountcastle, Cervenka; Wong, Lowe, Cronenworth.

___

Atlanta 011 000 310—6 11 0 Detroit 012 000 010—4 7 1

Newcomb, Creasy (3), Vizcaino (4), Jackson (5), Venters (6), Winkler (7), Carle (8), Clouse (9), and McCann, Jackson; Fulmer, Greene (4), Hardy (5), Alcantara (6), Stumpf (7), Farmer (8), Reininger (9), and Greiner, Sanchez. W_Venters 1-0. L_Stumpf 0-1. Sv_Clouse. HRs_Pache, Ramos, Kazmar Jr..

___

Houston 000 007 002—9 7 0 St. Louis 030 000 000—3 5 2

McHugh, McCurry (3), Bielak (4), Guduan (7), Sneed (8), and Stassi; Wainwright, Reyes (5), Jones (6), Cabrera (6), Shreve (7), Leone (8), Webb (9), and Molina, Knizner, Rodriguez. W_Bielak. L_Jones 0-1. Sv_Sneed. HRs_Mayfield, Tanielu; Edman.

___

Toronto 025 000 001—8 13 0 Philadelphia 201 002 020—7 10 1

Shoemaker, Jackson (4), Paulino (5), Luciano (6), Tepera (7), Copping (8), Snead (8), McClelland (9), and Maile, Pentecost; Arrieta, Davis (2), Dominguez (3), Singer (5), Neris (6), Alvarez (7), Ramos (9), and Realmuto, Brantly. W_Snead 1-0. L_Ramos 0-1. Sv_McClelland. HRs_Alford; Hoskins, Cozens, Walding, Adams.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.