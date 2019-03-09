Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Major League Linescore

March 9, 2019 5:31 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
New York Mets 001 033 030—10 15 0
Boston 000 020 000—2 7 0

Wheeler, Dowdy (5), Bashlor (6), Rhame (8), Peterson (9), and Nido, Sanchez; Rodriguez, Barnes (5), Thornburg (6), Taylor (7), Tapia (9), and Swihart, Centeno. W_Wheeler 1-1. L_Rodriguez 1-1. Sv_Peterson. HRs_Alonso.

___

Minnesota 030 040 030—10 15 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 010—1 4 1

Perez, Hildenberger (5), Romero (6), De Jong (8), and Garver, Telis; Holmes, Vazquez (4), Kela (5), Rodriguez (6), Lyons (7), Waddell (9), and Kelley, Pabst. W_Perez 1-0. L_Holmes 0-1. HRs_Garver, Reed, Wade, Rosales, Cronin.

___

Advertisement
Baltimore (ss) 080 420 021—17 15 6
Tampa Bay 330 030 510—15 13 3

Bundy, Ysla (2), Phillips (4), Scott (5), Bencomo (5), Carroll (6), Tate (7), Erwin (7), Schultz (9), and Susac, Cervenka; Kittredge, Pinto (2), Roe (4), Santos (4), Sulser (6), Krook (7), Moats (8), Franco (9), and Zunino, Ciuffo. W_Erwin 1-0. L_Moats. Sv_Moats. HRs_Hays, Ruiz, Mountcastle, Cervenka; Wong, Lowe, Cronenworth.

___

Atlanta 011 000 310—6 11 0
Detroit 012 000 010—4 7 1

Newcomb, Creasy (3), Vizcaino (4), Jackson (5), Venters (6), Winkler (7), Carle (8), Clouse (9), and McCann, Jackson; Fulmer, Greene (4), Hardy (5), Alcantara (6), Stumpf (7), Farmer (8), Reininger (9), and Greiner, Sanchez. W_Venters 1-0. L_Stumpf 0-1. Sv_Clouse. HRs_Pache, Ramos, Kazmar Jr..

___

Houston 000 007 002—9 7 0
St. Louis 030 000 000—3 5 2

McHugh, McCurry (3), Bielak (4), Guduan (7), Sneed (8), and Stassi; Wainwright, Reyes (5), Jones (6), Cabrera (6), Shreve (7), Leone (8), Webb (9), and Molina, Knizner, Rodriguez. W_Bielak. L_Jones 0-1. Sv_Sneed. HRs_Mayfield, Tanielu; Edman.

___

Toronto 025 000 001—8 13 0
Philadelphia 201 002 020—7 10 1

Shoemaker, Jackson (4), Paulino (5), Luciano (6), Tepera (7), Copping (8), Snead (8), McClelland (9), and Maile, Pentecost; Arrieta, Davis (2), Dominguez (3), Singer (5), Neris (6), Alvarez (7), Ramos (9), and Realmuto, Brantly. W_Snead 1-0. L_Ramos 0-1. Sv_McClelland. HRs_Alford; Hoskins, Cozens, Walding, Adams.

___

Seattle 000 000 000—0 4 1
Los Angeles Dodgers 101 000 00x—2 4 1

Swanson, Rosscup (3), Elias (5), Brennan (8), and Lobaton, DeCarlo; Maeda, Jansen (4), Garcia (5), Schultz (6), Sborz (7), Curry (8), and Smith, Gale. W_Maeda 1-0. L_Swanson 1-1. Sv_Curry. HRs_Hernandez (2).

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Successfully Doing Business with...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.