Saturday’s Major League Linescore

|New York Mets
|001
|033
|030—10
|15
|0
|Boston
|000
|020
|000—2
|7
|0
Wheeler, Dowdy (5), Bashlor (6), Rhame (8), Peterson (9), and Nido, Sanchez; Rodriguez, Barnes (5), Thornburg (6), Taylor (7), Tapia (9), and Swihart, Centeno. W_Wheeler 1-1. L_Rodriguez 1-1. Sv_Peterson. HRs_Alonso.
___
|Minnesota
|030
|040
|030—10
|15
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|1
Perez, Hildenberger (5), Romero (6), De Jong (8), and Garver, Telis; Holmes, Vazquez (4), Kela (5), Rodriguez (6), Lyons (7), Waddell (9), and Kelley, Pabst. W_Perez 1-0. L_Holmes 0-1. HRs_Garver, Reed, Wade, Rosales, Cronin.
___
|Baltimore (ss)
|080
|420
|021—17
|15
|6
|Tampa Bay
|330
|030
|510—15
|13
|3
Bundy, Ysla (2), Phillips (4), Scott (5), Bencomo (5), Carroll (6), Tate (7), Erwin (7), Schultz (9), and Susac, Cervenka; Kittredge, Pinto (2), Roe (4), Santos (4), Sulser (6), Krook (7), Moats (8), Franco (9), and Zunino, Ciuffo. W_Erwin 1-0. L_Moats. Sv_Moats. HRs_Hays, Ruiz, Mountcastle, Cervenka; Wong, Lowe, Cronenworth.
___
|Atlanta
|011
|000
|310—6
|11
|0
|Detroit
|012
|000
|010—4
|7
|1
Newcomb, Creasy (3), Vizcaino (4), Jackson (5), Venters (6), Winkler (7), Carle (8), Clouse (9), and McCann, Jackson; Fulmer, Greene (4), Hardy (5), Alcantara (6), Stumpf (7), Farmer (8), Reininger (9), and Greiner, Sanchez. W_Venters 1-0. L_Stumpf 0-1. Sv_Clouse. HRs_Pache, Ramos, Kazmar Jr..
___
|Houston
|000
|007
|002—9
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|030
|000
|000—3
|5
|2
McHugh, McCurry (3), Bielak (4), Guduan (7), Sneed (8), and Stassi; Wainwright, Reyes (5), Jones (6), Cabrera (6), Shreve (7), Leone (8), Webb (9), and Molina, Knizner, Rodriguez. W_Bielak. L_Jones 0-1. Sv_Sneed. HRs_Mayfield, Tanielu; Edman.
___
|Toronto
|025
|000
|001—8
|13
|0
|Philadelphia
|201
|002
|020—7
|10
|1
Shoemaker, Jackson (4), Paulino (5), Luciano (6), Tepera (7), Copping (8), Snead (8), McClelland (9), and Maile, Pentecost; Arrieta, Davis (2), Dominguez (3), Singer (5), Neris (6), Alvarez (7), Ramos (9), and Realmuto, Brantly. W_Snead 1-0. L_Ramos 0-1. Sv_McClelland. HRs_Alford; Hoskins, Cozens, Walding, Adams.
___
|Colorado (ss)
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|1
|Cleveland
|001
|005
|10x—7
|10
|0
Marquez, Oberg (4), Gonzalez (5), Holder (6), Grills (7), and Murphy, Serven; Bieber, Perez (5), Clippard (6), Karinchak (6), Edwards (7), Pounders (8), Cole (9), and Perez, Haase. W_Bieber 1-1. L_Marquez 0-1.
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|101
|000
|00x—2
|4
|1
Swanson, Rosscup (3), Elias (5), Brennan (8), and Lobaton, DeCarlo; Maeda, Jansen (4), Garcia (5), Schultz (6), Sborz (7), Curry (8), and Smith, Gale. W_Maeda 1-0. L_Swanson 1-1. Sv_Curry. HRs_Hernandez (2).
___
|Milwaukee (ss)
|010
|007
|003—11
|11
|0
|Oakland
|000
|010
|001—2
|5
|2
Woodruff, Houser (4), Brown (6), Guerra (9), and Pina; Anderson, Treinen (4), Rodney (5), Blevins (6), Petit (6), Wendelken (7), Triggs (8), Crockett (9), and Hundley, Murphy. W_Houser. L_Blevins 0-1. Sv_Triggs. HRs_Hiura, Orf, Grisham.
___
|Chicago Cubs (ss)
|030
|001
|013—8
|13
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
Hamels, Carasiti (4), Minch (5), Edwards Jr. (6), Ryan (7), Zagurski (9), and Caratini, Higgins; Rodriguez, Adon (4), Melancon (5), Watson (6), Smith (7), Moronta (8), Vincent (9), Lopez (9), and Posey, Garcia. W_Hamels 2-0. L_Rodriguez 0-2. HRs_Higgins.
___
|Milwaukee (ss)
|200
|000
|012—5
|6
|0
|Los Angeles Angels (ss)
|000
|000
|010—1
|2
|1
Tomlin, Knebel (6), Hader (7), Diplan (8), Sanchez (8), and Kratz, Nottingham; Cahill, Bard (4), Robles (6), Ramirez (7), Mahle (8), Hofacket (9), and Garneau, Briceno. W_Tomlin. L_Cahill. Sv_Hofacket. HRs_Thames, Yelich.
___
