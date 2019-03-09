Saturday’s Major League Linescore

New York Mets 001 033 030—10 15 0 Boston 000 020 000—2 7 0

Wheeler, Dowdy (5), Bashlor (6), Rhame (8), Peterson (9), and Nido, Sanchez; Rodriguez, Barnes (5), Thornburg (6), Taylor (7), Tapia (9), and Swihart, Centeno. W_Wheeler 1-1. L_Rodriguez 1-1. Sv_Peterson. HRs_Alonso.

___

Minnesota 030 040 030—10 15 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 010—1 4 1

Perez, Hildenberger (5), Romero (6), De Jong (8), and Garver, Telis; Holmes, Vazquez (4), Kela (5), Rodriguez (6), Lyons (7), Waddell (9), and Kelley, Pabst. W_Perez 1-0. L_Holmes 0-1. HRs_Garver, Reed, Wade, Rosales, Cronin.

___

Advertisement

Baltimore (ss) 080 420 021—17 15 6 Tampa Bay 330 030 510—15 13 3

Bundy, Ysla (2), Phillips (4), Scott (5), Bencomo (5), Carroll (6), Tate (7), Erwin (7), Schultz (9), and Susac, Cervenka; Kittredge, Pinto (2), Roe (4), Santos (4), Sulser (6), Krook (7), Moats (8), Franco (9), and Zunino, Ciuffo. W_Erwin 1-0. L_Moats. Sv_Moats. HRs_Hays, Ruiz, Mountcastle, Cervenka; Wong, Lowe, Cronenworth.

___

Atlanta 011 000 310—6 11 0 Detroit 012 000 010—4 7 1

Newcomb, Creasy (3), Vizcaino (4), Jackson (5), Venters (6), Winkler (7), Carle (8), Clouse (9), and McCann, Jackson; Fulmer, Greene (4), Hardy (5), Alcantara (6), Stumpf (7), Farmer (8), Reininger (9), and Greiner, Sanchez. W_Venters 1-0. L_Stumpf 0-1. Sv_Clouse. HRs_Pache, Ramos, Kazmar Jr..

___

Houston 000 007 002—9 7 0 St. Louis 030 000 000—3 5 2

McHugh, McCurry (3), Bielak (4), Guduan (7), Sneed (8), and Stassi; Wainwright, Reyes (5), Jones (6), Cabrera (6), Shreve (7), Leone (8), Webb (9), and Molina, Knizner, Rodriguez. W_Bielak. L_Jones 0-1. Sv_Sneed. HRs_Mayfield, Tanielu; Edman.

___

Toronto 025 000 001—8 13 0 Philadelphia 201 002 020—7 10 1

Shoemaker, Jackson (4), Paulino (5), Luciano (6), Tepera (7), Copping (8), Snead (8), McClelland (9), and Maile, Pentecost; Arrieta, Davis (2), Dominguez (3), Singer (5), Neris (6), Alvarez (7), Ramos (9), and Realmuto, Brantly. W_Snead 1-0. L_Ramos 0-1. Sv_McClelland. HRs_Alford; Hoskins, Cozens, Walding, Adams.

___

Los Angeles Angels (ss) 100 200 001—4 10 1 Chicago Cubs (ss) 032 010 32x—11 13 1

Canning, Clark (2), Jewell (4), Curtiss (5), Rhoades (6), Ramsey (7), Klonowski (8), and Smith, Leon; Underwood Jr., Strop (2), Cishek (3), Kontos (4), Wick (5), Ramirez (6), Baldonado (8), De La Cruz (9), and Arcia, Davis. W_Strop 1-0. L_Canning 0-1. Sv_Ramsey. HRs_Bour; Hoerner.

___

Colorado (ss) 000 000 010—1 5 1 Cleveland 001 005 10x—7 10 0

Marquez, Oberg (4), Gonzalez (5), Holder (6), Grills (7), and Murphy, Serven; Bieber, Perez (5), Clippard (6), Karinchak (6), Edwards (7), Pounders (8), Cole (9), and Perez, Haase. W_Bieber 1-1. L_Marquez 0-1.

___

Chicago White Sox 000 062 013—12 12 0 Texas 100 000 010—2 5 1

Lopez, Burr (5), Frare (6), Herrera (7), Fulmer (8), Thompson (9), and McCann, Gonzalez; Volquez, Bird (4), Espinal (5), Leclerc (6), Kelley (7), Chavez (8), Hernandez (9), Beras (9), and Kiner-Falefa, Sanchez. W_Lopez 1-1. L_Bird 0-1. Sv_Thompson. HRs_McCann.

___

Seattle 000 000 000—0 4 1 Los Angeles Dodgers 101 000 00x—2 4 1

Swanson, Rosscup (3), Elias (5), Brennan (8), and Lobaton, DeCarlo; Maeda, Jansen (4), Garcia (5), Schultz (6), Sborz (7), Curry (8), and Smith, Gale. W_Maeda 1-0. L_Swanson 1-1. Sv_Curry. HRs_Hernandez (2).

___

Milwaukee (ss) 010 007 003—11 11 0 Oakland 000 010 001—2 5 2

Woodruff, Houser (4), Brown (6), Guerra (9), and Pina; Anderson, Treinen (4), Rodney (5), Blevins (6), Petit (6), Wendelken (7), Triggs (8), Crockett (9), and Hundley, Murphy. W_Houser. L_Blevins 0-1. Sv_Triggs. HRs_Hiura, Orf, Grisham.

___

Chicago Cubs (ss) 030 001 013—8 13 0 San Francisco 000 000 000—0 7 0

Hamels, Carasiti (4), Minch (5), Edwards Jr. (6), Ryan (7), Zagurski (9), and Caratini, Higgins; Rodriguez, Adon (4), Melancon (5), Watson (6), Smith (7), Moronta (8), Vincent (9), Lopez (9), and Posey, Garcia. W_Hamels 2-0. L_Rodriguez 0-2. HRs_Higgins.

___

Milwaukee (ss) 200 000 012—5 6 0 Los Angeles Angels (ss) 000 000 010—1 2 1

Tomlin, Knebel (6), Hader (7), Diplan (8), Sanchez (8), and Kratz, Nottingham; Cahill, Bard (4), Robles (6), Ramirez (7), Mahle (8), Hofacket (9), and Garneau, Briceno. W_Tomlin. L_Cahill. Sv_Hofacket. HRs_Thames, Yelich.

___

Kansas City 100 031 000—5 13 4 Arizona (ss) 000 107 32x—13 13 0

Junis, McCarthy (4), Hill (5), Lovvorn (6), Adam (6), Storen (7), Ogando (7), and Viloria, Rivero; Weaver, Scott (4), Atkinson (5), McCanna (5), Payamps (6), Young (8), Williams (9), and Avila. W_Payamps 1-1. L_Lovvorn 0-1. Sv_McCanna. HRs_Viloria.

___

New York Yankees 100 130 001—6 9 0 Baltimore (ss) 000 000 001—1 5 2

Cessa, Tarpley (5), Abreu (6), Diehl (7), Harvey (8), and Sanchez, Higashioka; Hess, Wotherspoon (4), Bleier (5), Muckenhirn (5), Givens (6), Yacabonis (7), Almengo (9), and Perez, Brockmeyer. W_Cessa 1-0. L_Hess 0-1. Sv_Tarpley. HRs_Aguilar; Escarra.

___

Miami 000 011 000—2 10 0 Washington 000 000 001—1 3 0

Lopez, Chen (5), Conley (9), and Holaday, Vigil; Sanchez, Barrett (5), Fedde (6), McGowin (8), Copeland (9), and Gomes, Severino. W_Lopez 1-0. L_Barrett 0-1. Sv_Conley. HRs_Granderson; Kieboom.

___

Arizona (ss) 000 000 010—1 4 0 Colorado (ss) 100 101 20x—5 12 2

Clarke, Chafin (4), Krehbiel (5), Aguilar (6), Lopez (7), Ginkel (8), and Murphy, Heineman; Hoffman, Lambert (5), Tinoco (8), Johnson (9), and Rabago, Nunez. W_Hoffman 1-1. L_Clarke 0-1. Sv_Tinoco. HRs_Ramos.

___

Cincinnati 010 100 000—2 7 1 San Diego 000 000 42x—6 8 0

Gray, Wisler (3), Garrett (5), Reed (6), Reyes (7), Boshers (8), and Farmer, Graterol; Lucchesi, Yates (5), Strahm (6), and Hedges. W_Strahm 1-0. L_Reyes 0-1. HRs_Mejia.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.