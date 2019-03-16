Saturday’s Major League Linescore

Atlanta 000 001 000—1 7 1 Boston 200 001 30x—6 7 0

Wright, Carle (5), Jackson (1), Parsons (2), and Flowers, Morales; Sale, Barnes (5), Brasier (6), Thornburg (7), Hernandez (8), and Vazquez, Leon. W_Sale. L_Wright. HRs_Betts.

___

Pittsburgh 000 030 000—3 4 1 Detroit 130 020 00x—6 10 0

Archer, Feliz (4), Barrett (6), Holmes (7), Hartlieb (8), and Stallings, Kelley; Moore, Coleman (5), Jimenez (7), Reininger (8), and Greiner, Rupp. W_Moore 3-1. L_Archer 0-1. Sv_Reininger. HRs_Stewart.

___

Baltimore 000 210 010—4 7 3 Toronto (ss) 000 030 000—3 6 2

Cobb, Means (6), Scott (7), Phillips (8), Carroll (9), and Sisco, Susac; Gaviglio, Wilson (4), Luciano (5), Barnes (5), Paulino (7), Guerra (8), and McGuire. W_Scott. L_Guerra. HRs_Hays.

___

