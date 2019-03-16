Saturday’s Major League Linescore

|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000—1
|7
|1
|Boston
|200
|001
|30x—6
|7
|0
Wright, Carle (5), Jackson (1), Parsons (2), and Flowers, Morales; Sale, Barnes (5), Brasier (6), Thornburg (7), Hernandez (8), and Vazquez, Leon. W_Sale. L_Wright. HRs_Betts.
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|030
|000—3
|4
|1
|Detroit
|130
|020
|00x—6
|10
|0
Archer, Feliz (4), Barrett (6), Holmes (7), Hartlieb (8), and Stallings, Kelley; Moore, Coleman (5), Jimenez (7), Reininger (8), and Greiner, Rupp. W_Moore 3-1. L_Archer 0-1. Sv_Reininger. HRs_Stewart.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|210
|010—4
|7
|3
|Toronto (ss)
|000
|030
|000—3
|6
|2
Cobb, Means (6), Scott (7), Phillips (8), Carroll (9), and Sisco, Susac; Gaviglio, Wilson (4), Luciano (5), Barnes (5), Paulino (7), Guerra (8), and McGuire. W_Scott. L_Guerra. HRs_Hays.
___
