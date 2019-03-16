Saturday’s Major League Linescore

Atlanta 000 001 000—1 7 1 Boston 200 001 30x—6 7 0

Wright, Carle (5), Jackson (1), Parsons (2), and Flowers, Morales; Sale, Barnes (5), Brasier (6), Thornburg (7), Hernandez (8), and Vazquez, Leon. W_Sale. L_Wright. HRs_Betts.

St. Louis 100 000 205—8 11 2 Washington 010 400 000—5 11 0

Gomber, Layne (10), Mayers (10), Brebbia (11), Leone (12), Cervenka (13), Woodford (14), and Pena, Knizner, Martinez; Scherzer, Barraclough (5), Nuno (5), Rosenthal (6), Doolittle (7), Williams (7), and Gomes, Severino. W_Cervenka 1-0. L_Doolittle 0-1. Sv_Williams. HRs_Knizner, Gorman, Arozarena; Gomes.

New York Mets 201 300 00—6 11 1 Miami 000 054 02x—11 13 0

Vargas, Gsellman (5), Lugo (7), Zamora (8), Peterson (9), and d’Arnaud, Nido; Alcantara, Conley (4), Anderson (6), Alvarez (8), Ferrell (9), and Wallach. W_Anderson. L_Lugo. Sv_Conley. HRs_Conforto; Alvarez (2).

Pittsburgh 000 030 000—3 4 1 Detroit 130 020 00x—6 10 0

Archer, Feliz (4), Barrett (6), Holmes (7), Hartlieb (8), and Stallings, Kelley; Moore, Coleman (5), Jimenez (7), Reininger (8), and Greiner, Rupp. W_Moore 3-1. L_Archer 0-1. Sv_Reininger. HRs_Stewart.

Toronto (ss) 030 001 030—7 10 1 New York Yankees 330 204 23x—17 19 0

Pannone, Biagini (2), Shafer (4), Mayza (5), Copping (6), Morimando (7), Tice (8), and Jansen, Cantwell; Happ, Britton (4), Chapman (5), Kahnle (6), Diehl (7), Weissert (8), Holder (9), and Romine, Diaz. W_Happ 2-0. L_Pannone. Sv_Holder. HRs_Smoak, Morales, Urena; Judge, Saez, Lipka, Torres, Zehner, Urshela.

Baltimore 000 210 010—4 7 3 Toronto (ss) 000 030 000—3 6 2

Cobb, Means (6), Scott (7), Phillips (8), Carroll (9), and Sisco, Susac; Gaviglio, Wilson (4), Luciano (5), Barnes (5), Paulino (7), Guerra (8), and McGuire. W_Scott. L_Guerra. HRs_Hays.

