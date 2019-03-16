Saturday’s Major League Linescore

|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000—1
|7
|1
|Boston
|200
|001
|30x—6
|7
|0
Wright, Carle (5), Jackson (1), Parsons (2), and Flowers, Morales; Sale, Barnes (5), Brasier (6), Thornburg (7), Hernandez (8), and Vazquez, Leon. W_Sale 1-0. L_Wright 1-1. HRs_Betts.
___
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|205—8
|11
|2
|Washington
|010
|400
|000—5
|11
|0
Gomber, Layne (10), Mayers (10), Brebbia (11), Leone (12), Cervenka (13), Woodford (14), and Pena, Knizner, Martinez; Scherzer, Barraclough (5), Nuno (5), Rosenthal (6), Doolittle (7), Williams (7), and Gomes, Severino. W_Cervenka 1-0. L_Doolittle 0-1. Sv_Williams. HRs_Knizner, Gorman, Arozarena; Gomes.
___
|New York Mets
|201
|300
|00—6
|11
|1
|Miami
|000
|054
|02x—11
|13
|0
Vargas, Gsellman (5), Lugo (7), Zamora (8), Peterson (9), and d’Arnaud, Nido; Alcantara, Conley (4), Anderson (6), Alvarez (8), Ferrell (9), and Wallach. W_Anderson. L_Lugo. Sv_Conley. HRs_Conforto; Alvarez (2).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|030
|000—3
|4
|1
|Detroit
|130
|020
|00x—6
|10
|0
Archer, Feliz (4), Barrett (6), Holmes (7), Hartlieb (8), and Stallings, Kelley; Moore, Coleman (5), Jimenez (7), Reininger (8), and Greiner, Rupp. W_Moore 3-1. L_Archer 0-1. Sv_Reininger. HRs_Stewart.
___
|Toronto (ss)
|030
|001
|030—7
|10
|1
|New York Yankees
|330
|204
|23x—17
|19
|0
Pannone, Biagini (2), Shafer (4), Mayza (5), Copping (6), Morimando (7), Tice (8), and Jansen, Cantwell; Happ, Britton (4), Chapman (5), Kahnle (6), Diehl (7), Weissert (8), Holder (9), and Romine, Diaz. W_Happ 2-0. L_Pannone. Sv_Holder. HRs_Smoak, Morales, Urena; Judge, Saez, Lipka, Torres, Zehner, Urshela.
___
|Houston
|101
|090
|020—13
|17
|1
|Philadelphia
|002
|000
|012—5
|12
|2
Peacock, James (5), Bukauskas (6), Sneed (9), and Stassi, Ritchie; Nola, Bleich (3), Arano (5), Pazos (5), Leftwich (5), Martin (7), Paredes (8), and Realmuto, Brantly. W_Peacock 2-0. L_Arano 0-1. Sv_Pazos. HRs_Realmuto.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|210
|010—4
|7
|3
|Toronto (ss)
|000
|030
|000—3
|6
|2
Cobb, Means (6), Scott (7), Phillips (8), Carroll (9), and Sisco, Susac; Gaviglio, Wilson (4), Luciano (5), Barnes (5), Paulino (7), Guerra (8), and McGuire. W_Scott. L_Guerra. HRs_Hays.
___
|Texas
|000
|011
|000—2
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|040
|00x—5
|12
|0
Miller, Gomez (4), Chavez (5), McAllister (6), Evans (7), Thomas (8), and Mathis, Kiner-Falefa; DeSclafani, Iglesias (9), Hughes (10), Peralta (6), Wisler (11), and Barnhart, Farmer. W_DeSclafani 1-0. L_Chavez 0-1. Sv_Wisler. HRs_Forsythe; Ervin, Barnhart.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.