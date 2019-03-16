Saturday’s Major League Linescore

Atlanta 000 001 000—1 7 1 Boston 200 001 30x—6 7 0

Wright, Carle (5), Jackson (1), Parsons (2), and Flowers, Morales; Sale, Barnes (5), Brasier (6), Thornburg (7), Hernandez (8), and Vazquez, Leon. W_Sale 1-0. L_Wright 1-1. HRs_Betts.

___

St. Louis 100 000 205—8 11 2 Washington 010 400 000—5 11 0

Gomber, Layne (10), Mayers (10), Brebbia (11), Leone (12), Cervenka (13), Woodford (14), and Pena, Knizner, Martinez; Scherzer, Barraclough (5), Nuno (5), Rosenthal (6), Doolittle (7), Williams (7), and Gomes, Severino. W_Cervenka 1-0. L_Doolittle 0-1. Sv_Williams. HRs_Knizner, Gorman, Arozarena; Gomes.

___

Advertisement

New York Mets 201 300 00—6 11 1 Miami 000 054 02x—11 13 0

Vargas, Gsellman (5), Lugo (7), Zamora (8), Peterson (9), and d’Arnaud, Nido; Alcantara, Conley (4), Anderson (6), Alvarez (8), Ferrell (9), and Wallach. W_Anderson. L_Lugo. Sv_Conley. HRs_Conforto; Alvarez (2).

___

Pittsburgh 000 030 000—3 4 1 Detroit 130 020 00x—6 10 0

Archer, Feliz (4), Barrett (6), Holmes (7), Hartlieb (8), and Stallings, Kelley; Moore, Coleman (5), Jimenez (7), Reininger (8), and Greiner, Rupp. W_Moore 3-1. L_Archer 0-1. Sv_Reininger. HRs_Stewart.

___

Toronto (ss) 030 001 030—7 10 1 New York Yankees 330 204 23x—17 19 0

Pannone, Biagini (2), Shafer (4), Mayza (5), Copping (6), Morimando (7), Tice (8), and Jansen, Cantwell; Happ, Britton (4), Chapman (5), Kahnle (6), Diehl (7), Weissert (8), Holder (9), and Romine, Diaz. W_Happ 2-0. L_Pannone. Sv_Holder. HRs_Smoak, Morales, Urena; Judge, Saez, Lipka, Torres, Zehner, Urshela.

___

Houston 101 090 020—13 17 1 Philadelphia 002 000 012—5 12 2

Peacock, James (5), Bukauskas (6), Sneed (9), and Stassi, Ritchie; Nola, Bleich (3), Arano (5), Pazos (5), Leftwich (5), Martin (7), Paredes (8), and Realmuto, Brantly. W_Peacock 2-0. L_Arano 0-1. Sv_Pazos. HRs_Realmuto.

___

Baltimore 000 210 010—4 7 3 Toronto (ss) 000 030 000—3 6 2

Cobb, Means (6), Scott (7), Phillips (8), Carroll (9), and Sisco, Susac; Gaviglio, Wilson (4), Luciano (5), Barnes (5), Paulino (7), Guerra (8), and McGuire. W_Scott. L_Guerra. HRs_Hays.

___

Colorado 200 010 001—4 8 1 Milwaukee (ss) 002 002 001—5 11 1

Gray, Davis (6), Musgrave (11), Oberg (10), Cozart (11), and Iannetta, Nicholas, Rabago; Chacin, Houser (6), Nelson (7), and Kratz, Gosewisch. W_Nelson 1-0. L_Cozart 0-1. Sv_Houser. HRs_Story; Moustakas.

___

Texas 000 011 000—2 7 0 Cincinnati 010 040 00x—5 12 0

Miller, Gomez (4), Chavez (5), McAllister (6), Evans (7), Thomas (8), and Mathis, Kiner-Falefa; DeSclafani, Iglesias (9), Hughes (10), Peralta (6), Wisler (11), and Barnhart, Farmer. W_DeSclafani 1-0. L_Chavez 0-1. Sv_Wisler. HRs_Forsythe; Ervin, Barnhart.

___

Milwaukee (ss) 000 020 000—2 8 3 Kansas City (ss) 200 001 03x—6 7 0

Burnes, Williams (5), Benoit (6), Hader (7), Barnes (8), and Grandal; Bailey, Boxberger (5), Peralta (6), Diekman (7), McCarthy (8), Ynoa (9), and Viloria, Dini. W_Peralta 1-0. L_Williams 1-1. Sv_McCarthy.

___

San Diego (ss) 000 100 002—3 8 1 San Francisco (ss) 102 060 10x—10 17 1

Quantrill, Torres (4), Mitchell (5), Maton (7), Makita (8), and Mejia, Torrens; Suarez, Black (4), Stratton (5), Watson (7), Smith (8), Okert (9), and Posey, Rivera. W_Suarez 1-0. L_Quantrill 0-1. HRs_Naylor.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 020 000 000—2 5 2 Chicago White Sox 000 000 000—0 4 1

Gonsolin, Alexander (4), Jansen (5), Kelly (6), Baez (7), Vasquez (8), Cabrera (9), and Barnes, Thole; Nova, Bummer (5), Herrera (6), Marshall (7), Osich (7), Vieira (8), Frare (8), Fulmer (9), and Castillo, Nolan. W_Gonsolin 1-0. L_Nova 0-2. Sv_Vieira. HRs_Barnes.

___

Kansas City (ss) 300 101 000—5 10 1 San Diego (ss) 230 200 12x—10 14 3

Fillmyer, Barlow (4), Sparkman (7), Speier (8), and Gallagher, Fernandez; Allen, Warren (4), Reyes (6), Wingenter (7), Higgins (8), Rodriguez (9), and Hedges, Rivas. W_Allen. L_Fillmyer. HRs_Goodwin; Cordero.

___

Chicago Cubs 000 313 000—7 9 0 Arizona 100 000 000—1 8 1

Hendricks, Chatwood (4), Montgomery (6), Webster (8), Minch (9), and Davis, Higgins; Koch, De La Rosa (6), Aguilar (6), Jeter (6), Holland (7), Hirano (8), Chafin (9), and Murphy, Jones. W_Hendricks 1-0. L_Koch 1-1. Sv_Chatwood. HRs_Bote.

___

Cleveland 200 210 020—7 10 3 Los Angeles Angels 000 200 000—2 5 4

Clevinger, Wilson (5), Edwards (6), Cimber (7), Cole (8), Solter (9), and Perez, Federowicz; Cahill, Hudson (5), Garcia (6), Jennings (7), Ramsey (8), Hanewich (8), and Garneau, Smith. W_Clevinger. L_Cahill. Sv_Ramsey. HRs_Barnes.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.