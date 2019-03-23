Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Major League Linescore

March 23, 2019 10:48 pm
 
St. Louis 120 001 000—4 9 0
Washington 022 000 000—4 9 1

Mikolas, Hudson (4), and Wieters, Pena; Strasburg, Williams (6), Rosenthal (8), Miller (9), and Suzuki. HRs_Mikolas; Rendon, Adams.

___

Philadelphia 030 000 000—3 8 0
Pittsburgh (ss) 102 011 00x—5 7 0

Eflin, Arano (6), Ramos (7), Rios (8), and Realmuto, Brantly; Lyles, Rodriguez (6), Crick (7), Kela (9), Vazquez (10), and Cervelli. W_Lyles 1-0. L_Eflin 1-2. Sv_Vazquez. HRs_Gosselin; Dickerson, Cruz.

___

New York Mets 100 164 000—12 15 0
Atlanta 000 010 001—2 5 2

deGrom, Lugo (4), Gsellman (5), Dowdy (6), and Nido; Tomlin, Toussaint (4), De Paula (5), Winkler (12), Creasy (12), Mader (10), and Flowers, Martinez. W_deGrom. L_Tomlin. Sv_Dowdy. HRs_Wilkins, Acuna Jr..

___

Tampa Bay 003 013 000—7 11 1
Detroit 401 000 102—8 14 0

Morton, Wood (3), Pagan (4), Milner (5), Drake (6), Pinto (7), Santos (8), and Perez, Law; Zimmermann, Garrett (5), Alcantara (6), Cisnero (8), and Hicks, Rupp. W_Cisnero 1-0. L_Santos 0-1. HRs_Pham, Choi; Cabrera, Lester.

___

Toronto (ss) 000 002 302—7 9 0
New York Yankees 300 000 000—3 8 2

Thornton, Guerra (4), Luciano (6), Adam (8), and Maile, Cantwell; Tanaka, Chapman (3), Green (3), Holder (5), Gonzalez (6), Kriske (8), Bristo (9), and Romine, Diaz. W_Luciano 1-1. L_Gonzalez 0-1. Sv_Adam. HRs_Gurriel Jr.; Torres.

___

Pittsburgh (ss) 000 003 000—3 9 1
Boston 200 202 06x—12 15 0

Taillon, Lyons (5), Campos (6), Sulser (8), Wallace (8), and Baron, Kelley; Sale, Hembree (6), Johnson (7), and Vazquez, Swihart. W_Sale 2-0. L_Taillon 1-1. Sv_Johnson. HRs_Hayes.

___

Canada Jr. 002 001 000—3 7 3
Toronto (ss) 003 302 00x—8 7 0

Millas, Pulford-Thorpe (4), Jean (5), Pringle (8), and Pelletier; Barnes, Sopko (2), Murray (6), Hiatt (9), and Jansen, Kirk, Wright. W_Sopko. L_Millas. HRs_Brown.

___

Milwaukee (ss) 102 010 030—7 11 0
Texas 000 000 021—3 8 1

Smith, Derby (4), Benoit (8), Archer (9), and Pina, Henry; Minor, Martin (6), Benjamin (7), Jones (8), Alexy (9), and Mathis, Pozo. W_Smith 2-0. L_Minor 0-2. HRs_Gamel.

___

Chicago White Sox 310 000 010—5 11 0
Los Angeles Dodgers 100 000 000—1 3 1

Banuelos, Covey (6), Burr (8), Frare (8), Ruiz (9), and Castillo, Gonzalez; Stewart, Allie (4), DeFratus (5), Holmes (8), and Barnes, Thole. W_Banuelos. L_Stewart. HRs_Moncada, Jimenez; Taylor.

___

Cincinnati 200 001 200—5 8 2
Cleveland 101 130 20x—8 11 0

Mahle, Lorenzen (5), Peralta (10), Bowman (6), Boyles (7), and Stephenson; Bauer, Ramirez (7), Bernardino (8), Speer (9), and Plawecki, Navarro. W_Bauer 2-2. L_Mahle 1-2. Sv_Speer. HRs_Winker (2), Iglesias (2); Plawecki.

___

Arizona 101 000 000—2 9 0
San Francisco 000 200 10x—3 8 1

Ray, Lopez (10), Bradley (10), Scott (11), Kohn (12), and Avila, Miroglio; Holland, Vincent (6), Dyson (8), Gonzalez (9), Adon (10), and Posey. W_Dyson 2-0. L_Bradley 0-1. Sv_Adon. HRs_Peralta; Hanson.

___

Kansas City 000 010 302—6 8 0
Milwaukee (ss) 004 000 000—4 7 0

Keller, Peralta (5), Diekman (6), Boxberger (7), Ynoa (8), and Maldonado, Gallagher; Guerra, Barnes (2), Williams (3), Claudio (4), Diplan (5), Brown (7), Beckman (9), and Grandal, Gosewisch. W_Ynoa 3-1. L_Beckman. Sv_Beckman. HRs_Dozier, Duda; Yelich, Shaw.

___

Los Angeles Angels 002 002 000—4 9 1
San Diego 302 301 20x—11 11 0

Beasley, Ryan (3), Allen (4), Mattson (5), Gatto (6), Herrmann (8), and Garneau, Pena; Lucchesi, Yates (9), Stammen (10), Warren (11), Loup (11), Wingenter (12), and Mejia, Stewart. W_Lucchesi 2-0. L_Beasley 0-1. HRs_Bour, Garneau; Kinsler, Reyes, Myers, Cordero.

___

Minnesota 004 400 000—8 10 1
Baltimore 002 103 100—7 9 0

Berrios, Parker (5), Rogers (6), Comer (6), Morin (7), Guilmet (8), Camarena (9), and Castro, Garver; Cobb, Yacabonis (2), Chleborad (3), Givens (5), Bleier (6), Phillips (7), Flaa (9), and Sisco, Susac. W_Berrios 3-0. L_Yacabonis 1-2. Sv_Camarena. HRs_Kepler, Castro; Smith Jr., Davis, Ruiz, Nunez.

___

Houston 000 100 040—5 10 0
Miami 000 000 000—0 3 0

Verlander, Osuna (5), Rondon (6), Pressly (7), James (8), Deetz (9), and Chirinos, Stassi; Urena, Smith (4), Brice (8), Moran (10), and Alfaro, Chavez. W_Verlander 2-1. L_Smith 2-1. HRs_Altuve.

___

