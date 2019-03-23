Saturday’s Major League Linescore

|St. Louis
|120
|001
|000—4
|9
|0
|Washington
|022
|000
|000—4
|9
|1
Mikolas, Hudson (4), and Wieters, Pena; Strasburg, Williams (6), Rosenthal (8), Miller (9), and Suzuki. HRs_Mikolas; Rendon, Adams.
___
|Philadelphia
|030
|000
|000—3
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh (ss)
|102
|011
|00x—5
|7
|0
Eflin, Arano (6), Ramos (7), Rios (8), and Realmuto, Brantly; Lyles, Rodriguez (6), Crick (7), Kela (9), Vazquez (10), and Cervelli. W_Lyles 1-0. L_Eflin 1-2. Sv_Vazquez. HRs_Gosselin; Dickerson, Cruz.
___
|New York Mets
|100
|164
|000—12
|15
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|001—2
|5
|2
deGrom, Lugo (4), Gsellman (5), Dowdy (6), and Nido; Tomlin, Toussaint (4), De Paula (5), Winkler (12), Creasy (12), Mader (10), and Flowers, Martinez. W_deGrom. L_Tomlin. Sv_Dowdy. HRs_Wilkins, Acuna Jr..
___
|Tampa Bay
|003
|013
|000—7
|11
|1
|Detroit
|401
|000
|102—8
|14
|0
Morton, Wood (3), Pagan (4), Milner (5), Drake (6), Pinto (7), Santos (8), and Perez, Law; Zimmermann, Garrett (5), Alcantara (6), Cisnero (8), and Hicks, Rupp. W_Cisnero 1-0. L_Santos 0-1. HRs_Pham, Choi; Cabrera, Lester.
___
|Toronto (ss)
|000
|002
|302—7
|9
|0
|New York Yankees
|300
|000
|000—3
|8
|2
Thornton, Guerra (4), Luciano (6), Adam (8), and Maile, Cantwell; Tanaka, Chapman (3), Green (3), Holder (5), Gonzalez (6), Kriske (8), Bristo (9), and Romine, Diaz. W_Luciano 1-1. L_Gonzalez 0-1. Sv_Adam. HRs_Gurriel Jr.; Torres.
___
|Pittsburgh (ss)
|000
|003
|000—3
|9
|1
|Boston
|200
|202
|06x—12
|15
|0
Taillon, Lyons (5), Campos (6), Sulser (8), Wallace (8), and Baron, Kelley; Sale, Hembree (6), Johnson (7), and Vazquez, Swihart. W_Sale 2-0. L_Taillon 1-1. Sv_Johnson. HRs_Hayes.
___
|Canada Jr.
|002
|001
|000—3
|7
|3
|Toronto (ss)
|003
|302
|00x—8
|7
|0
Millas, Pulford-Thorpe (4), Jean (5), Pringle (8), and Pelletier; Barnes, Sopko (2), Murray (6), Hiatt (9), and Jansen, Kirk, Wright. W_Sopko. L_Millas. HRs_Brown.
___
|Milwaukee (ss)
|102
|010
|030—7
|11
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|021—3
|8
|1
Smith, Derby (4), Benoit (8), Archer (9), and Pina, Henry; Minor, Martin (6), Benjamin (7), Jones (8), Alexy (9), and Mathis, Pozo. W_Smith 2-0. L_Minor 0-2. HRs_Gamel.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|310
|000
|010—5
|11
|0
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|100
|000
|000—1
|3
|1
Banuelos, Covey (6), Burr (8), Frare (8), Ruiz (9), and Castillo, Gonzalez; Stewart, Allie (4), DeFratus (5), Holmes (8), and Barnes, Thole. W_Banuelos. L_Stewart. HRs_Moncada, Jimenez; Taylor.
___
|Cincinnati
|200
|001
|200—5
|8
|2
|Cleveland
|101
|130
|20x—8
|11
|0
Mahle, Lorenzen (5), Peralta (10), Bowman (6), Boyles (7), and Stephenson; Bauer, Ramirez (7), Bernardino (8), Speer (9), and Plawecki, Navarro. W_Bauer 2-2. L_Mahle 1-2. Sv_Speer. HRs_Winker (2), Iglesias (2); Plawecki.
___
|Arizona
|101
|000
|000—2
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|200
|10x—3
|8
|1
Ray, Lopez (10), Bradley (10), Scott (11), Kohn (12), and Avila, Miroglio; Holland, Vincent (6), Dyson (8), Gonzalez (9), Adon (10), and Posey. W_Dyson 2-0. L_Bradley 0-1. Sv_Adon. HRs_Peralta; Hanson.
___
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|302—6
|8
|0
|Milwaukee (ss)
|004
|000
|000—4
|7
|0
Keller, Peralta (5), Diekman (6), Boxberger (7), Ynoa (8), and Maldonado, Gallagher; Guerra, Barnes (2), Williams (3), Claudio (4), Diplan (5), Brown (7), Beckman (9), and Grandal, Gosewisch. W_Ynoa 3-1. L_Beckman. Sv_Beckman. HRs_Dozier, Duda; Yelich, Shaw.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|002
|002
|000—4
|9
|1
|San Diego
|302
|301
|20x—11
|11
|0
Beasley, Ryan (3), Allen (4), Mattson (5), Gatto (6), Herrmann (8), and Garneau, Pena; Lucchesi, Yates (9), Stammen (10), Warren (11), Loup (11), Wingenter (12), and Mejia, Stewart. W_Lucchesi 2-0. L_Beasley 0-1. HRs_Bour, Garneau; Kinsler, Reyes, Myers, Cordero.
___
|Minnesota
|004
|400
|000—8
|10
|1
|Baltimore
|002
|103
|100—7
|9
|0
Berrios, Parker (5), Rogers (6), Comer (6), Morin (7), Guilmet (8), Camarena (9), and Castro, Garver; Cobb, Yacabonis (2), Chleborad (3), Givens (5), Bleier (6), Phillips (7), Flaa (9), and Sisco, Susac. W_Berrios 3-0. L_Yacabonis 1-2. Sv_Camarena. HRs_Kepler, Castro; Smith Jr., Davis, Ruiz, Nunez.
___
|Houston
|000
|100
|040—5
|10
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Verlander, Osuna (5), Rondon (6), Pressly (7), James (8), Deetz (9), and Chirinos, Stassi; Urena, Smith (4), Brice (8), Moran (10), and Alfaro, Chavez. W_Verlander 2-1. L_Smith 2-1. HRs_Altuve.
___
