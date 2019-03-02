Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A East=
First Round=
Havre de Grace 70, Bohemia Manor 42
Joppatowne 78, Perryville 63
Patterson Mill 64, Col. Richardson 62
Class 2A East=
First Round=
Fallston 57, Rising Sun 44
North Caroline 59, Kent Island 53
North East 48, North Harford 25
Queen Annes County 70, Parkside 64
Class 3A North=
First Round=
Aberdeen 53, Kenwood 52, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A East=
First Round=
Havre de Grace 57, Bohemia Manor 37
Joppatowne 40, Col. Richardson 37
Class 1A West=
First Round=
Boonsboro 72, New Era Academy 6
Class 2A East=
First Round=
Elkton 74, Harford Tech 64
Fallston 61, North East 38
Kent Island 59, Wicomico 41
Class 2A West=
First Round=
Liberty 49, Century 43
Class 3A North=
First Round=
C. Milton Wright 45, Edgewood 27
Class 3A West=
First Round=
Manchester Valley 69, Magruder 14
Class 4A North=
First Round=
Dulaney 71, Mergenthaler 31
MCST Division 1=
Championship=
Kings Christian 50, Takoma Academy 39
MCST Division 2=
Championship=
Rosedale Baptist School 47, Washington Christian Academy 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.