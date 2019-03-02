Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A East=

First Round=

Havre de Grace 70, Bohemia Manor 42

Joppatowne 78, Perryville 63

Patterson Mill 64, Col. Richardson 62

Class 2A East=

First Round=

Fallston 57, Rising Sun 44

North Caroline 59, Kent Island 53

North East 48, North Harford 25

Queen Annes County 70, Parkside 64

Class 3A North=

First Round=

Aberdeen 53, Kenwood 52, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A East=

First Round=

Havre de Grace 57, Bohemia Manor 37

Joppatowne 40, Col. Richardson 37

Class 1A West=

First Round=

Boonsboro 72, New Era Academy 6

Class 2A East=

First Round=

Elkton 74, Harford Tech 64

Fallston 61, North East 38

Kent Island 59, Wicomico 41

Class 2A West=

First Round=

Liberty 49, Century 43

Class 3A North=

First Round=

C. Milton Wright 45, Edgewood 27

Class 3A West=

First Round=

Manchester Valley 69, Magruder 14

Class 4A North=

First Round=

Dulaney 71, Mergenthaler 31

MCST Division 1=

Championship=

Kings Christian 50, Takoma Academy 39

MCST Division 2=

Championship=

Rosedale Baptist School 47, Washington Christian Academy 43

