Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A West=

Region Champion=

Oakland Southern 49, New Era Academy 44

Advertisement

Class 4A West=

Region Champion=

Richard Montgomery 55, Walter Johnson 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A East=

Region Champion=

Coppin Academy 76, Washington 48

Class 1A North=

Region Champion=

Pikesville 65, Forest Park 62

Class 1A South=

Region Champion=

Largo 51, Surrattsville 34

Class 1A West=

Region Champion=

Smithsburg 40, Allegany 39

Class 2A East=

Region Champion=

Queen Annes County 54, Fallston 39

Class 2A North=

Region Champion=

Hereford 54, Gwynn Park 52

Class 2A South=

Region Champion=

River Hill 54, Calvert 40

Class 2A West=

Region Champion=

Middletown 65, Oakdale 43

Class 3A East=

Region Champion=

Long Reach 67, James M. Bennett 48

Class 3A North=

Region Champion=

Aberdeen 42, Towson 31

Class 3A South=

Region Champion=

Baltimore Poly 59, Chopticon 34

Class 3A West=

Region Champion=

Frederick 74, Westminster 37

Class 4A East=

Region Champion=

Old Mill 57, South River 54

Class 4A North=

Region Champion=

Western 66, Paint Branch 43

Class 4A South=

Region Champion=

C. H. Flowers 59, Laurel 7

Class 4A West=

Region Champion=

Bethesda 50, Clarksburg 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.