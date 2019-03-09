Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 2=
Championship=
Radford 74, East Rockingham 50
VHSL Class 1=
Championship=
Surry County 57, Eastside 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 2=
Championship=
Central Wise 57, Greensville County 34
VHSL Class 1=
Championship=
Parry McCluer 58, Surry County 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.