Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

March 2, 2019 3:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to Las Vegas (PCL). Reassigned LHPs Tyler Alexander and A.J. Puk and RHP Parker Dunshee to their minor league camp.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed OF Bryce Harper to a 13-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Merandy Gonzalez off waivers from Miami.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with QB Matt Schaub on a two-year contract extension.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed OL Denzelle Good to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined St. Louis F Jaden Schwartz $5,000 for cross-checking Carolina D Dougie Hamilton during a March 1 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Jason Demers to Tucson (AHL) for conditioning purposes.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Christoffer Ehn from Grand Rapids (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Announced the club and D Joel Qwiberg have mutually agreed to part ways.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE — Announced junior WR Latrell Williams has left the football team.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.