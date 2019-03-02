Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to Las Vegas (PCL). Reassigned LHPs Tyler Alexander and A.J. Puk and RHP Parker Dunshee to their minor league camp.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed OF Bryce Harper to a 13-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Merandy Gonzalez off waivers from Miami.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with QB Matt Schaub on a two-year contract extension.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed OL Denzelle Good to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined St. Louis F Jaden Schwartz $5,000 for cross-checking Carolina D Dougie Hamilton during a March 1 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Jason Demers to Tucson (AHL) for conditioning purposes.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Christoffer Ehn from Grand Rapids (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Announced the club and D Joel Qwiberg have mutually agreed to part ways.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE — Announced junior WR Latrell Williams has left the football team.

