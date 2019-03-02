Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Travis Lakins, Denyi Reyes, Chandler Shepherd, Hector Velazquez, and Marcus Walden; LHPs Darwinzon Hernandez, Brian Johnson, Bobby Poyner and Josh Taylor; OF Andrew Benintendi; and INFs Michael Chavis, Rafael Devers, Marco Hernandez, Tzu-Wei Lin, and Sam Travis on one-year contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to Las Vegas (PCL). Reassigned LHPs Tyler Alexander and A.J. Puk and RHP Parker Dunshee to their minor league camp.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed OF Bryce Harper to a 13-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Merandy Gonzalez off waivers from Miami.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBAGL).

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired F Spencer Hawes off waivers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with QB Matt Schaub on a two-year contract extension.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed OL Denzelle Good to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended New Jersey F Kurtis Gabriel one game for boarding Philadelphia F Nolan Patrick during a March 1 game. Fined St. Louis F Jaden Schwartz $5,000 for cross-checking Carolina D Dougie Hamilton during a March 1 game.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed F Jakob Silfverberg to a five-year contract extension.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Jason Demers to Tucson (AHL) for conditioning purposes.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Christoffer Ehn from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Matt Luff from Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Joey Anderson from Binghamton (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wichita’s Pierre-Cedric Labrie five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 28 game against Rapid City. Suspended Jacksonville’s Garet Hunt one game and fined him an undisclosed for his actions in March 1 against South Carolina. Suspended Utah’s Ryan Walters one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in March 1 game against Maine. Suspended Allen’s Curt Gogol one game for his actions in March 1 game against Tulsa.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Announced F Zach Magwood was recalled by Milwaukee (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

REAL SALT LAKE — G Nick Rimando announced he will retire after the season.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Announced the club and D Joel Qwiberg have mutually agreed to part ways.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE — Announced junior WR Latrell Williams has left the football team.

