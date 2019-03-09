Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s Sports Transactions

March 9, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Matt Hall and RHP Sandy Baez to Toledo (IL) and RHP Franklin Perez to Lakeland (FSL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Bryan Abreu and C Garrett Stubbs to minor league camp. Reassigned RHP Akeem Bostick, OF Ronnie Dawson, C Chuckie Robinson and INFs Taylor Jones and IF Joshua Rojas to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned RHPs Taylor Guerrieri and Michael Tonkin and LHPs Miguel Del Pozo and Brady Feigl to minor league camp.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Luiz Gohara and RHPs Huascar Ynoa and Patrick Weigel to Gwinnett (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Rayan Gonzalez to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Magneuris Sierra and RHPs Jordan Yamamoto, Kyle Keller and Elieser Hernandez to New Orleans (PCL); RHP Jorge Guzman to Jacksonville (SL); and RHP Jordan Holloway to Jupiter (FSL).

NEW YORK METS — Released 3B T.J. Rivera.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs JT Brubaker, Luis Escobar and Mitch Keller to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned C Jason Delay, RHPs Dario Agrazal and Eduardo Vera and LHPs Elvis Escobar and Blake Weiman to minor league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs John Brebbia, Giovanny Gallegos, John Gant, Ryan Helsley, Dakota Hudson, Mike Mayers, Daniel Ponce de Leon and Alex Reyes; LHPs Genesis Cabrera, Austin Gomber and Tyler Webb; INFs Yairo Munoz, Drew Robinson, Edmundo Sosa and Ramon Urias; and OFs Harrison Bader, Adolis García, Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas and Justin Williams on one-year contracts. Renewed the contracts of RHPs Jack Flaherty and Jordan Hicks.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza to Lake Elsinore (Cal).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHPs Carlos Navas and Kieran Lovegrove to minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP James Bourque and C Raudy Read (PCL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with TE Dwayne Allen on a two-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Anaheim F Nick Ritchie $4,121.86 for cross-checking.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Carl Grundstrom from Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with G Adam Huska on an entry-level contract.

COLLEGE

TEXAS — Fired development officer Vince Young.

