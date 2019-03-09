Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saturday's Sports Transactions

March 9, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Matt Hall and RHP Sandy Baez to Toledo (IL) and RHP Franklin Perez to Lakeland (FSL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Bryan Abreu and C Garrett Stubbs to minor league camp. Reassigned RHP Akeem Bostick, OF Ronnie Dawson, C Chuckie Robinson and INFs Taylor Jones and IF Joshua Rojas to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned RHPs Taylor Guerrieri and Michael Tonkin and LHPs Miguel Del Pozo and Brady Feigl to minor league camp.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Luiz Gohara and RHPs Huascar Ynoa and Patrick Weigel to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Released RHP Rob Scahill. Optioned RHPs Adbert Alzolay and Jen-Ho Tseng to Iowa (PCL) and RHP Oscar De La Cruz and LHP Justin Steele to Tennessee (SL). Assigned RHPs Craig Brooks, Carlos Ramirez, Colin Rea and Duncan Robinson; LHPs Alberto Baldonado and Ian Clarkin; OFs Charcer Burks, Jacob Hannemann and Evan Marzilli; and C Ian Rice to their minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Rayan Gonzalez to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Magneuris Sierra and RHPs Jordan Yamamoto, Kyle Keller and Elieser Hernandez to New Orleans (PCL); RHP Jorge Guzman to Jacksonville (SL); and RHP Jordan Holloway to Jupiter (FSL).

NEW YORK METS — Released 3B T.J. Rivera.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs JT Brubaker, Luis Escobar and Mitch Keller to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned C Jason Delay, RHPs Dario Agrazal and Eduardo Vera and LHPs Elvis Escobar and Blake Weiman to minor league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs John Brebbia, Giovanny Gallegos, John Gant, Ryan Helsley, Dakota Hudson, Mike Mayers, Daniel Ponce de Leon and Alex Reyes; LHPs Genesis Cabrera, Austin Gomber and Tyler Webb; INFs Yairo Munoz, Drew Robinson, Edmundo Sosa and Ramon Urias; and OFs Harrison Bader, Adolis García, Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas and Justin Williams on one-year contracts. Renewed the contracts of RHPs Jack Flaherty and Jordan Hicks.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza to Lake Elsinore (Cal).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHPs Carlos Navas and Kieran Lovegrove to minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP James Bourque and C Raudy Read (PCL).

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Patrick Boyle to a contract extension.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed catcher Colton Trager.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed 1B Dash Winningham.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Oklahoma City Thunder F Paul George $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with TE Dwayne Allen on a two-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Anaheim F Nick Ritchie $4,121.86 for cross-checking.

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Justin Dowling to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Carl Grundstrom from Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Eric Tangradi and Brandon Gignac from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled D Ryan Mackinnon and Mike Cornell from Worcester (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed G Adam Huska to an amateur tryout.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Assigned F Colby McAuley to Orlando (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned F Matt Marcinew to Manchester (ECHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released G Matt Cooper as emergency backup.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Traded Fs Jack Riley and Liam Bilton to Rapid City.

MAINE MARINERS — Traded D John Furgele to Atlanta.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Loaned F Brent Pedersen to Manitoba (AHL). Traded D Myles McGurty to Rapid City.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Traded D Josh Elmes to Fort Wayne.

WICHITA THUNDER — Added G Mike Wallingford as emergency backup.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Ross Olsson and Charley Michalowski. Loaned F Nick Sorkin to Binghamton (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Abdi Mohamed and loaned him to Memphis (USL Championship) for the 2019 season.

COLLEGE

TEXAS — Fired development officer Vince Young.

