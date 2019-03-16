Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

March 16, 2019 7:05 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Juan Minaya outright to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Cody Anderson to Columbus (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP John Curtiss and LHP Williams Jerez to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Tyler Duffey to Rochester (IL). Reassigned RHP Chase De Jong to minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned C Kyle Higashioka to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released LHP Matt Marksberry and RHP Shane Watson.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHPs Duane Underwood Jr., James Norwood and Rowan Wick to Iowa (PCL). Reassigned LHP Mike Zagurski; Cs Francisco Arcia and P.J. Higgins; RHPs Christian Bergman, Matt Carasiti, George Kontos and Dakota Mekkes; INFs Ryan Court, Phillip Evans, Trent Giambrone and Zack Short; and INF/OF Jim Adduci to minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reassigned RHP Matt Pierpont, LHP Ben Bowden, C Dom Nunez and INFs Bret Boswell, Brian Mundell and Brendan Rodgers to minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Eric Hanhold to minor league camp.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 3B Mitch Walding to Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Re-assigned LHP Hunter Cervenka, C Jeremy Martinez, INF Max Schrock and OF Randy Arozarena to minor league camp.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Max Garcia to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with TE Logan Paulsen on a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL LaAdrian Waddle to a one-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed DL Zach Kerr to a two-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with CB Marcus Cooper on a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Chris Conley and OT Cedric Ogbuehi.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released OT Donald Penn.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Agreed to terms with OL Earl Watford.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DT Drake Nevis on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Colton Point from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Akil Thomas to a three-year contract.

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned G Matt Tomkins to Indy (ECHL).

ECHL

BRAMPTON BEAST — Released G Daniel Altshuller.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Added G Bobby Fowler as emergency backup.

INDY FUEL — Loaned D Dmitri Osipov to Rockford (AHL). Released G Eric Vogel as emergency backup.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D Nikolas Koberstein.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Zane Schartz.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F Jake Henderson.

COLLEGE

TULANE — Fired men’s basketball coach Mike Dunleavy.

