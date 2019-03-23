Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

March 23, 2019 5:18 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed C Pedro Severino off waivers from Washington. Designated INF Stevie Wilkerson for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Sale on a five-year contract for 2020-24. Reassigned C Juan Centeno and OF Gorkys Hernandez to their minor league camp. Optioned INF Tzu-Wei Lin, LHP Bobby Poyner and RHP Marcus Walden to Pawtucket (IL) and LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Portland (EL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Nicky Delmonico to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Nick Goody to Columbus (IL). Reassigned OF Trayce Thompson to their minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Reymin Guduan and INF AJ Reed to their minor league camp.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Heath Fillmyer to Omaha (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Mike Tauchman from Colorado for LHP Phillip Diehl.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced the retirement of RHP Jason Hammel.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Signed INF Ruben Tejada to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Paul Goldschmidt on a five-year contract for 2020-24.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired OF Michael Reed from Minnesota for OF John Andreoli and cash considerations. Designated LHP Steven Okert for assignment.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Justin Dowling from Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Joey Anderson, Blake Pietila, John Quenneville, Eric Tangradi and defenseman Josh Jacobs to Binghamton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Tyler Lewington from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Trevor Hamilton from Toledo (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville’s Everett Clark one game for his actions in a March 22 game at Norfolk.

