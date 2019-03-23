Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed C Pedro Severino off waivers from Washington. Designated INF Stevie Wilkerson for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Sale on a five-year contract for 2020-24. Reassigned C Juan Centeno and OF Gorkys Hernandez to their minor league camp. Optioned INF Tzu-Wei Lin, LHP Bobby Poyner and RHP Marcus Walden to Pawtucket (IL) and LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Portland (EL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Nicky Delmonico to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Nick Goody to Columbus (IL). Reassigned OF Trayce Thompson to their minor league camp.

Advertisement

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Reymin Guduan and INF AJ Reed to their minor league camp.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Heath Fillmyer to Omaha (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Mike Tauchman from Colorado for LHP Phillip Diehl. Optioned RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reassigned LHP Nestor Cortes Jr., OF Estevan Florial and RHP David Hale to their minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF Braden Bishop and RHP Dan Altavilla to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced the retirement of RHP Jason Hammel.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Carlos Estevez and INF Pat Valaika to Albuquerque (PCL). Reassigned C Brett Nicholas to their minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Signed INF Ruben Tejada to a minor league contract. Reassigned OFs Carlos Gomez and Rajai Davis; INF Adeiny Hechavarria; and LHPs Ryan O’Rourke and Hector Santiago to their minor league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Paul Goldschmidt on a five-year contract for 2020-24.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired OF Michael Reed from Minnesota for OF John Andreoli and cash considerations. Designated LHP Steven Okert for assignment. Traded OF Matt Joyce to Atlanta for cash.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Rashaan Melvin.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Justin Dowling from Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Joey Anderson, Blake Pietila, John Quenneville, Eric Tangradi and defenseman Josh Jacobs to Binghamton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Tyler Lewington from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Trevor Hamilton from Toledo (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville’s Everett Clark one game for his actions in a March 22 game at Norfolk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.