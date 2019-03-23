Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed C Pedro Severino off waivers from Washington. Designated INF Stevie Wilkerson for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Sale on a five-year contract for 2020-24. Reassigned C Juan Centeno and OF Gorkys Hernandez to their minor league camp. Optioned INF Tzu-Wei Lin, LHP Bobby Poyner and RHP Marcus Walden to Pawtucket (IL) and LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Portland (EL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Nicky Delmonico to Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Nick Goody to Columbus (IL). Reassigned OF Trayce Thompson to their minor league camp.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Reymin Guduan and INF AJ Reed to their minor league camp.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Heath Fillmyer to Omaha (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Mike Tauchman from Colorado for LHP Phillip Diehl. Optioned RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reassigned LHP Nestor Cortes Jr., OF Estevan Florial and RHP David Hale to their minor league camp.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF Braden Bishop and RHP Dan Altavilla to Tacoma (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Announced the retirement of RHP Jason Hammel.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Carlos Estevez and INF Pat Valaika to Albuquerque (PCL). Reassigned C Brett Nicholas to their minor league camp.
NEW YORK METS — Signed INF Ruben Tejada to a minor league contract. Reassigned OFs Carlos Gomez and Rajai Davis; INF Adeiny Hechavarria; and LHPs Ryan O’Rourke and Hector Santiago to their minor league camp.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Paul Goldschmidt on a five-year contract for 2020-24.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired OF Michael Reed from Minnesota for OF John Andreoli and cash considerations. Designated LHP Steven Okert for assignment. Traded OF Matt Joyce to Atlanta for cash.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Rashaan Melvin.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Justin Dowling from Texas (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Joey Anderson, Blake Pietila, John Quenneville, Eric Tangradi and defenseman Josh Jacobs to Binghamton (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Tyler Lewington from Hershey (AHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Trevor Hamilton from Toledo (ECHL).
ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville’s Everett Clark one game for his actions in a March 22 game at Norfolk.
