Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Dusty Hannahs to a 10-day contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Nick Schmaltz to a seven-year contract extension.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to the Grand Rapids (AHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced F Michael Huntebrinker was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOCCER United Soccer League

ORLANDO CITY B — Signed D Nathan Simeon to an academy contract.

