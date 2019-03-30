Saturday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Dusty Hannahs to a 10-day contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Nick Schmaltz to a seven-year contract extension.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to the Grand Rapids (AHL).
READING ROYALS — Announced F Michael Huntebrinker was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).
|SOCCER
|United Soccer League
ORLANDO CITY B — Signed D Nathan Simeon to an academy contract.
