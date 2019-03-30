Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

March 30, 2019 5:15 pm
 
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Dusty Hannahs to a 10-day contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Nick Schmaltz to a seven-year contract extension.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed LW Dmitry Zavgorodniy to a three year entry level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to the Grand Rapids (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Kalamazoo’s Michael Neal one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a March 29 game at Indy.

READING ROYALS — Announced F Michael Huntebrinker was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOCCER
United Soccer League

ORLANDO CITY B — Signed D Nathan Simeon to an academy contract.

COLLEGE

KANSAS — Announced sophomore men’s basketball G Charlie Moore will transfer.

NEBRASKA — Named Fred Hoiberg men’s basketball coach.

