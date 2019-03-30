Saturday’s Sports Transactions

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected RHP David McKay from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Hunter Strickland on the 10-day IL. Transferred INF Kyle Seager to the 60-day IL.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Dusty Hannahs to a 10-day contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Nick Schmaltz to a seven-year contract extension.
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed LW Dmitry Zavgorodniy to a three year entry level contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to the Grand Rapids (AHL).
ECHL — Suspended Kalamazoo’s Michael Neal one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a March 29 game at Indy.
READING ROYALS — Announced F Michael Huntebrinker was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).
|SOCCER
|United Soccer League
ORLANDO CITY B — Signed D Nathan Simeon to an academy contract.
KANSAS — Announced sophomore men’s basketball G Charlie Moore will transfer.
NEBRASKA — Named Fred Hoiberg men’s basketball coach.
