Scheifele, Hellebuyck lead Jets past Flames, 2-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored his 34th goal of the season, Mathieu Perreault had the winner and the Winnipeg Jets beat Calgary 2-1 on Saturday night to end the Flames’ winning streak at three games.

“The 2-1 games, you know, this is playoff-type hockey,” Perreault said. “That’s what we want. We’re not looking to score five, six goals and make it like an open game. We like the 2-1 games where we defend hard and bury them when we get a chance.”

Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves, allowing only Mark Jankowski’s goal.

“We knew it was going to be a good game, and a tight one,” Jankowski said. “Not a lot of space out there, time or space for either team. I thought we played well, thought we played a full 60 (minutes). Had some chances in the third, hit some posts, their goalie made some saves.”

Mike Smith stopped 19 shots for the Flames.

Jankowski tied it with a short-handed goal at 7:16 of the second period. Perreault put the Jets in front at 10:18 on the same power play with Mikael Backlund serving a double-minor for high-sticking Bryan Little.

Scheifele opened the scoring with nine seconds remaining in the first period, taking a pass from defenseman Ben Chiarot across the front of the crease and beating Smith over his glove.

“We’re playing solid,” Scheifele said. “You just have to have that attitude that it’s a playoff game from here on in. You’ve got to ramp yourself up, you’ve got to be ready for that grind. We’ve done that lately.”

NOTES: Blake Wheeler assisted on Scheifele’s goal, giving the Winnipeg captain 19 points in the last 12 games. … Flames defenseman Michael Stone returned after missing 53 games because of a blood clot.

UP NEXT

Flames: Hosts Columbus on Tuesday night.

Jets: At Los Angeles on Monday night.

