Scott scores 23 to lift Tulsa past East Carolina 91-78

March 3, 2019 6:22 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Curran Scott had a season-high 23 points as Tulsa defeated East Carolina 91-78 on Sunday.

Martins Igbanu had 19 points for Tulsa (18-12, 8-9 American Athletic Conference). Jeriah Horne added 17 points. DaQuan Jeffries had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Isaac Fleming tied a season high with 20 points plus 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Pirates (10-18, 3-13). Shawn Williams added 18 points. Seth LeDay had 15 points.

The Golden Hurricane improve to 2-0 against the Pirates on the season. Tulsa defeated East Carolina 77-73 on Feb. 17. Tulsa finishes out the regular season against Memphis on the road on Saturday. East Carolina plays Wichita State on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

