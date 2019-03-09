SD meets Ft. Wayne in Summit League quarters

No. 6 seed South Dakota (13-16, 7-9) vs. No. 3 seed Purdue Fort Wayne (17-14, 9-7)

Summit League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota is set to match up against Purdue Fort Wayne in the quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on Jan. 30, when the Mastodons outshot South Dakota 52.2 percent to 37.1 percent and made 10 more 3-pointers en route to the 102-71 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. John Konchar, Kason Harrell, Matt Holba and Marcus DeBerry have combined to account for 64 percent of Purdue Fort Wayne’s scoring this season. For South Dakota, Stanley Umude, Triston Simpson, Trey Burch-Manning and Cody Kelley have collectively accounted for 65 percent of all South Dakota scoring.

CREATING OFFENSE: Konchar has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 42 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: South Dakota is 0-9 when it allows at least 75 points and 13-7 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over seven times or fewer. The Mastodons are 11-14 when they record more than seven turnovers. The South Dakota defense has forced 11.4 turnovers per game in Summit League play and 11.8 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne is rated 14th in the nation by scoring 83 points per game this year. South Dakota has only averaged 70.6 points per game, which ranks 218th.

