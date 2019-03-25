Listen Live Sports

Seguin, Faksa lead Stars past Jets 5-2

March 25, 2019 11:54 pm
 
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa each scored a pair of goals and the Dallas Stars snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Esa Lindell also scored and Alexander Radulov had two assists for the Stars (39-31-6), who maintained their hold on the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Dallas’ Ben Bishop stopped 21 shots.

Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist and Patrik Laine ended a 12-game scoring drought with his 30th goal of the season.

Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves for the Jets (45-27-4), who are in first place in the Central Division, two points ahead of Nashville, with a game in hand.

Dallas dominated the second period, scoring three goals in less than a five-minute span.

The Stars got their first power play of the game early in the second, but couldn’t capitalize on five shots. However, a minute after the power play ended, Dallas hit its stride.

Lindell’s shot from the top of the circle went by Hellebuyck’s blocker at 10:27.

Faksa then went in alone and beat Hellebuyck high on the glove side at 12:23.

The Stars then had a two-man advantage and Seguin notched his 30th goal of the season with a shot on the blocker side at 15:16.

Seguin scored his second goal on the power play at 10:34, adding to a four-game point streak that includes four goals and four assists.

Winnipeg responded with a burst 29 seconds later as Connor notched his 33rd goal of the season.

Laine blasted a one-timer past Bishop at 15:10 that closed the gap to 4-2, but Faksa put the puck into an empty net with 40 seconds remaining for the final margin.

NOTES: Seguin has scored 30 or more goals in five of his last six seasons. … Bishop earned the 200th win of his career.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Calgary on Wednesday.

Jets: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

