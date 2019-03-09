Listen Live Sports

Senators-Bruins Sums

March 9, 2019 9:42 pm
 
Ottawa 0 1 1—2
Boston 0 1 2—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Heinen, BOS, (slashing), 4:32; Smith, OTT, (high sticking), 6:28; McAvoy, BOS, (tripping), 8:07; Duclair, OTT, (holding), 19:58.

Second Period_1, Boston, Marchand 28 (Bergeron, Krug), 10:11 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Pageau 3 (Tkachuk), 11:08. Penalties_Grzelcyk, BOS, (high sticking), 2:27; Paajarvi, OTT, (hooking), 9:04.

Third Period_3, Ottawa, Tkachuk 16 (Tierney), 2:46. 4, Boston, Wagner 11 (Krug, McAvoy), 8:47. 5, Boston, Krejci 18 (Grzelcyk, Heinen), 19:15. Penalties_DeMelo, OTT, (holding stick), 6:54; Marchand, BOS, (roughing), 6:54.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 6-8-5_19. Boston 12-14-5_31.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 14-23-4 (31 shots-28 saves). Boston, Rask 24-8-5 (19-17).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:22.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Andrew Smith.

