Senators’ concerns target U of Maryland system for $1M cut

March 15, 2019 4:05 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland state senator says a budget panel wants to cut $1 million from the state university system’s top office due to “a lack of transparency and accountability” there.

Sen. Bill Ferguson said Friday the action is in response to the handling of a University of Maryland football player’s death last year and to the chancellor’s 2017 promotion of a jewelry company’s charm bracelets, and his retaliation against his chief of staff for raising an ethics concern.

The panel also decided Thursday to withhold $200,000 until the system reports on Chancellor Robert Caret’s outside income.

The system didn’t have an immediate comment.

The action comes after The Associated Press last week reported on emails and documents showing Caret promoted the charm bracelets in a 2017 email to three university presidents.

