The Associated Press
 
Senators-Islanders Sum

March 5, 2019 9:48 pm
 
Ottawa 0 2 2 0—4
N.Y. Islanders 1 3 0 0—5
N.Y. Islanders won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 21 (Bailey), 8:22.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Gibbons 4 (Chabot, White), 0:26. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Toews 5 (Dal Colle), 2:34. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 23 (Leddy, Boychuk), 5:45. 5, Ottawa, Lindberg 6 (Boedker, Duclair), 6:32. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Johnston 1 (Komarov, Cizikas), 10:02.

Third Period_7, Ottawa, Ryan 14 (Wolanin, Smith), 7:38. 8, Ottawa, Pageau 2 (Paajarvi, Tkachuk), 15:20.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Ottawa 0 (Chabot NG, Ryan NG), N.Y. Islanders 2 (Eberle G, Barzal G).

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-8-8-1_27. N.Y. Islanders 6-26-6_38.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 0; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 14-22-4 (38 shots-34 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 20-11-5 (24-21), Greiss 18-10-2 (3-2).

A_11,445 (13,917). T_2:33.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Greg Devorski.

