Senators-Lightning Sum

|Ottawa
|1
|0
|0—1
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|1—5
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Hedman 9 (Cirelli, Girardi), 7:17. 2, Tampa Bay, McDonagh 7 (Cernak, Kucherov), 8:51. 3, Ottawa, Duclair 13 (Gibbons, Boedker), 9:28.
Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cernak 3 (Coburn, Killorn), 3:15. 5, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 31 (Erne, Hedman), 15:27.
Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 5 (Killorn, Coburn), 1:59.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 16-9-12_37. Tampa Bay 9-11-14_34.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.
Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 14-22-3 (34 shots-29 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 30-7-4 (37-36).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:33.
Referees_Garrett Rank, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Steve Barton.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.