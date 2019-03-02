Senators-Lightning Sum

Ottawa 1 0 0—1 Tampa Bay 2 2 1—5

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Hedman 9 (Cirelli, Girardi), 7:17. 2, Tampa Bay, McDonagh 7 (Cernak, Kucherov), 8:51. 3, Ottawa, Duclair 13 (Gibbons, Boedker), 9:28.

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cernak 3 (Coburn, Killorn), 3:15. 5, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 31 (Erne, Hedman), 15:27.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 5 (Killorn, Coburn), 1:59.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 16-9-12_37. Tampa Bay 9-11-14_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 14-22-3 (34 shots-29 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 30-7-4 (37-36).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:33.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Steve Barton.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.