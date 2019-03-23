Senators-Oilers Sum

Ottawa 2 0 1 1—4 Edmonton 1 1 1 0—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, Tkachuk 18 (Wolanin, DeMelo), 4:37 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Chiasson 21 (Nurse), 8:12. 3, Ottawa, Ryan 14 (Chabot, White), 15:28 (pp).

Second Period_4, Edmonton, McDavid 38 (Draisaitl, Kassian), 2:54.

Third Period_5, Ottawa, Gibbons 6 (Lindberg, Paajarvi), 7:37. 6, Edmonton, Cave 3 (Gagner, Gambardella), 8:33.

Overtime_7, Ottawa, Tkachuk 19 (Anderson, Balcers), 2:09.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 12-13-8-2_35. Edmonton 7-11-11_29.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 2 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 1.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 15-25-4 (29 shots-26 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 23-18-5 (35-31).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:28.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, James Tobias.

