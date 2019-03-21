Listen Live Sports

Senators’ Pageau suspended 1 game for boarding

March 21, 2019 9:27 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Ottawa Senators forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau for one game for boarding Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ashton Sautner.

The incident occurred at 16:23 of the second period of the Canucks’ 7-4 win over Ottawa on Wednesday night.

After the puck skipped over Pageau’s stick in the Vancouver zone, the forward pursued Sautner and hit him through the back into the boards when the defenseman attempted to chip the puck out of the zone.

Pageau received a minor penalty for boarding.

Pageau, who had no previous disciplinary history, will forfeit $16,667 in salary. The suspension ruled him out of Ottawa’s game at Calgary on Thursday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

